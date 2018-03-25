Will Smith’s weapons-grade charm is perfect for Instagram. In fact, it seems silly it took so long for “Will 2K” tunesmith to join the party. Thank goodness he’s here now and clearly making the most of it. On Sunday, Will shared his 100th post and featured a #BucketList salsa dancing lesson from Marc Anthony.

As documented on Instagram, Will gets some enthusiastic instruction from his multiplatinum-certified coach and it’s like you’re hanging out with America’s funlovin’ dad. We’ll let you serve as the judge of how Will’s dancing squares up next to Marc Anthony’s.

It was a busy weekend for the Fresh Prince. In addition to adding to his dance portfolio, Will also popped by the Ultra Music Festival for a surprise appearance. He emerged onstage as a surprise bonus from glucose-rich EDM artist Marshmello. What’s that? Ultra takes place in Miami? You can probably see where this is going.

Yes, Will Smith busted out his love letter to Miami as Marshmello’s guest during his set. (Both the movie star and the successful recording artist with the marshmallow head are from Philadelphia, for what it’s worth.) Maybe Marshmallo can help Will finesse his EDM game in case he jumps back into that arena for the Bad Boys 3 soundtrack.