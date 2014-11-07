A Kentucky woman was arrested for possession of crystal meth early Tuesday morning, which wouldn’t be news at all if she wasn’t wearing the perfect t-shirt for the occasion.
Deborah Asher, 37 (!), was snagged — along with alleged accomplice Richard Rice — by Laurel County officers, who say the duo were in possession of 3.37 grams of crystal meth, digital scales, and one sparklingly literal t-shirt:
Asher and Rice face felony charges of narcotics possession and trafficking.
This woman is innocent until proven guilty. I don’t want any of you armchair detectives to jump to any conclusions here. Besides, Kentucky had to come up with something to compete with the I heart NY shirts.
This +1
You can’t fix stupid!
Amy Poehler looks like shit.
That’s who I thought it was.
Dammit, you beat me to it. Well played.
10 point penalty for not being in Florida.
Her face says more about her love of meth than her T-shirt does.
She’s not smiling in that picture, so its tough to say, but she is in pretty good shape for 37 year old meth addict.
Never assume until you see the teeth.
What teeth?
It’s courteous to give a heads up. [fbcdn-sphotos-b-a.akamaihd.net]
37?!
The real TRUTH in advertising