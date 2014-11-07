This Woman Was Busted For Crystal Meth Possession While Wearing The Most Literal Shirt Imaginable

11.07.14

A Kentucky woman was arrested for possession of crystal meth early Tuesday morning, which wouldn’t be news at all if she wasn’t wearing the perfect t-shirt for the occasion.

Deborah Asher, 37 (!), was snagged — along with alleged accomplice Richard Rice — by Laurel County officers, who say the duo were in possession of 3.37 grams of crystal meth, digital scales, and one sparklingly literal t-shirt:

Asher and Rice face felony charges of narcotics possession and trafficking.

(Via Laurel Co. Sheriff, The Smoking Gun)

