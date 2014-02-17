Woman Snoops Through Boyfriend’s Phone, Finds Video Evidence That He’s Banging Her Dog

A UK woman who was snooping through her boyfriend’s old phone “looking for some old photographs” had to know she would encounter at least one thing she wouldn’t like. But nothing could have braced her for the horror she discovered: A video of her boyfriend “having full intercourse” with someone else.
It gets worse: That “someone else” was one of her closest friends.
It gets MUCH worse: That “closest friend” was her beloved Staffordshire bull terrier.
Wayne Bryson, 19, was immediately arrested when his girlfriend took the phone to the police (presumably fighting her gag reflex the entire way). Bryson admitted to the act of sexual penetration, which broke Britain’s Sexual Offences Act. He was “unable to give any reason to the police,” though he “claimed he had not done it before.” So there’s that.
Adding to his troubles, Bryson was caught with marijuana during the arrest. But that’s probably the least of his concerns (and issues) as the dog f*cking stuff carries a maximum sentence of one to two years in prison. He’s currently out on bail on the condition that he is not allowed to be alone with animals, and will report for sentencing on March 5.
Grimsby Telegraph via BroBible; Previous stock photo image via Getty
Related Content:
Some Nude College Girls Filmed Themselves Making Out In The Columbia Library, For Art
Miley Cyrus On The Cover Of ‘W Magazine’ Is A Naked Photoshop Disaster
Rihanna & Shakira Get Intimate In The Sexiest Music Video Since The Last Rihanna Music Video
Miley Cyrus Performs A Duet And Spanks Madonna In New MTV Unplugged Special
Television Characters You Were Most Likely To See Naked in 2013
Here’s The First Clip From Farrah Abraham’s Totally Real ‘Sex Tape,’ If You Dare
Looks like he gave that dog a bone.
I’ll show myself out.
I.chuckled
BAN PLZ
I was gonna say i’m shocked then I click on the link and realise he’s from Grimsby.
Wouldn’t be surprised if his girlfriend was also his sister and his mother, the dog was probably some sort of relative as well.
Please translate all of that into the universal American context, thank you.
alabama?
Ironically, he and the dog were having sex in the missionary position, rather than doggy-style.
Ok, nothing justifies this, but why turn the guy in to the police is beyond me.
I would say that the fact he was boning a dog is all the reason in the world to go to the police. I am a dog lover, which makes me against this kind of dog lover.
A dog can not consent to sex with a human being. He’s a rapist with a canine victim.
Eh, snitching is snitching.
What can he say? Wayne Bryson’s a dogfucker.
Sure, you fuck one dog…
If memory serves, I remember Saturday Night Live saying it was quite romantic to give your girl a Dick in a Box(er).
Does this mean the woman was uglier than the dog?
Man, what a bitch.
Cute couple. Hope they work it out.
So, was it a selfie? Pervs, eh? They make the lousiest criminals.
Photo was taken by a second dog!
This reminds of a case I heard about in high school. My friends and I had a deep conversation about how sex with different animals would have different levels of social outrage.
I tell you that shit was deep
Dog was probably asking for it, gallivanting around the house all naked like that.
Shouldn’t everyone have the freedom to love whomever (or whatever) they want? I’ve heard that statement alot lately
…not sure if sarcastic. Just to be safe.
Fuck off.
“dog f*cking stuff carries a maximum sentence of one to two years in prison” and a lifetime of humiliation, he’ll forever be known as the dogfucker
Noooooooooooooo.
There is nothing right with this.
doesn’t matter had sex
The comments on this post win everything.
Went in dry. No peanut butter.
This is what happens when you legalize gay marriage!
This is a slippery slope of astro glide!
RANKS ROBAMA!
For one thing, this took place in the UK, so even if the idea that Obama’s support of same sex marriage would inevitably lead to beastiality in America were true (it’s not), it wouldn’t apply here.