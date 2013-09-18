Woman Hits Craigslist To Find Her Step-Daughter A Date For The Tennessee-Florida Game

First the good news – if you’re hard up for a ticket to Saturday’s SEC showdown between the No. 19 Florida Gators and the Tennessee Volunteers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in beautiful Gainesville, Florida, then you’re in luck. A caring stepmom took to Craigslist to offer up her step-daughter’s extra ticket because her date to the game backed out. But of course there’s a catch. There’s always a catch with Craigslist.

Not only do you have to go through a little bit of a screening process, but you’re also springing for dinner, drinks and presumably an engagement ring.

1 Free ticket for the Tennessee-Florida Football game this Saturday (cost to me, $150) on the 40 for the right gentleman. You must be an attractive, professional, single well educated gentleman, with a good sense of humor, 25-33. You also must not be threatened by an attractive, professional, single well educated lady, (as she is). If you do not qualify, please pass this ad to a friend. The fine print: I lied! (Sorry…not totally free). Your cost will be a modest dinner, drinks and delightful conversation with her before or after the game. P.S. (Being a Tennessee Vols fan is not required but is highly desirable) Only those that respond with pictures and resume will be considered! Be creative!

Now the bad news – if you’re already calling up your local Glamour Shots photographer to get a new headshot ready, you need to hurry. Because ol’ stepmom has already received a ton of responses – from men on Craigslist, so you know they’re safe, clean and legit – she has set a deadline of midnight tonight for applications.

So if you’d like to volunteer to take her stepdaughter to the game, you’d better get a move on. Get it, George? Volunteer?

Oh George, you never get my jokes.

(Banner via)