A Woman Is Suing Chick-Fil-A For $1 Million Because They Didn’t De-Pit Her Milkshake’s Cherry

A Texas woman has filed a lawsuit against the fast food chain Chick-Fil-A. Cyndi Scruggs claims an ill-prepared milkshake caused her to have a heart attack, and she’s seeking damages upwards of $1 million. The scenario proposed begins with Scruggs biting her milkshake’s pit-full cherry, then goes full Rube Goldberg machine.

According to Eater:

Scruggs believes that biting the pit caused two of her teeth to fracture below the gum line. Shortly after, she developed a gum infection and sepsis. Her bad luck continued: Not only did she have a cherry with a pit in it, broken teeth, and sepsis, Scruggs also experienced a heart attack soon after….To top it all off, Scruggs had to have the broken teeth extracted, and will need to receive painful tooth implants in the near future. Scruggs’ complaint also claims that the cherry manufacturer Dell’s Maraschino Cherries failed to “exercise reasonable care to reduce or eliminate the pit risk, or warn the plaintiff of same.” For all of her life’s troubles she is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million from Chick-fil-A and Dell’s to help cover medical expenses and alleviate her “mental anguish.”

Amazingly, her claims aren’t as mind-numbingly dumb as “I spilled your coffee on myself and it was hot,” but it’s still questionable. On the bright side, at least you can re-read the headline as “woman sues Chick-Fil-A because they didn’t break her cherry.”

Source: Eater