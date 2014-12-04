A Woman Is Suing Chick-Fil-A For $1 Million Because They Didn’t De-Pit Her Milkshake’s Cherry

A Texas woman has filed a lawsuit against the fast food chain Chick-Fil-A. Cyndi Scruggs claims an ill-prepared milkshake caused her to have a heart attack, and she’s seeking damages upwards of $1 million. The scenario proposed begins with Scruggs biting her milkshake’s pit-full cherry, then goes full Rube Goldberg machine.
According to Eater:
Scruggs believes that biting the pit caused two of her teeth to fracture below the gum line. Shortly after, she developed a gum infection and sepsis. Her bad luck continued: Not only did she have a cherry with a pit in it, broken teeth, and sepsis, Scruggs also experienced a heart attack soon after….To top it all off, Scruggs had to have the broken teeth extracted, and will need to receive painful tooth implants in the near future.
Scruggs’ complaint also claims that the cherry manufacturer Dell’s Maraschino Cherries failed to “exercise reasonable care to reduce or eliminate the pit risk, or warn the plaintiff of same.” For all of her life’s troubles she is seeking between $200,000 and $1 million from Chick-fil-A and Dell’s to help cover medical expenses and alleviate her “mental anguish.”
Amazingly, her claims aren’t as mind-numbingly dumb as “I spilled your coffee on myself and it was hot,” but it’s still questionable. On the bright side, at least you can re-read the headline as “woman sues Chick-Fil-A because they didn’t break her cherry.”
Source: Eater
If anyone is interested, I’m filing a class action lawsuit against this woman because at no point in her rambling, incoherent lawsuit was she even close to anything that could be considered a rational case. Everyone on this site is now dumber for having listened to it.
You sir are the one millionth user of that Billy Madison joke!!! You win…NOTHING.
Watch the documentary “Hot Coffee”. Everyone cites that case as being everything that is wrong with the American legal system. In truth, the woman got third degree burns and was hospitalized, requiring skin grafts due to the coffee being 180˚F. She was left permanently disfigured and partially disabled.
And all she wanted was for McDs to cover her medical bills in the $7000 range I believe, and they said no. McDs had hundreds of complaints in the previous 3 years about their coffee being way too hot, and neglected to do anything about it.
This is why coffee is generally served by all places around 30* cooler.
Thank you. It always annoys me when people bring that up in a mocking way and don’t have any idea what the details behind it are.
Yeah, one of my professors made us look at the pictures of the damage so everyone would understand how fucked up it actually was.
I googled Hot Coffee and all I got were pictures of video game sex.
Thanks Obama.
Hot take. Like, McDonald’s coffee hot.