‘Girl Gamers’ Comprise Half Of All Gamers; It’s Science.

The Entertainment Software Association conducted a survey of 2200 households to see what sort of demographics make up current video game buyers and players. The results are here, and if your fedora is on too tight, you might consider the numbers “damning.” If you’re a woman and you play video games, you might consider the numbers “no duh.”
Can’t argue with science, and science says exactly half of the people buying video games are women. And 48% of video game players are women. For the fanboys who bemoan that they can’t find a girlfriend who accepts the NERD LYFE: the math says there are women not already playing video games who don’t mind you playing Mass Effect, and they’ll even buy it for you for your birthday.
Listen, I joke that I am not really a “girl gamer” because the only games I play are Zelda related or Animal Crossing. But if you consider that I play them every day and in fact schedule time out of my day to maintain my town (THE FLOWERS DON’T JUST WATER THEMSELVES), I could be considered a gamer. The ESA results consider people who play games on their phones “gamers”, too, which means I totally count because HELL YEAH MAGIC KITCHEN.
ESA included the mobile user demographic and found “smartphone use to play video games increased 22% over 2012.” A total of 53% of households play games on their phone. That’s a big number to ignore, especially considering 68% of households are playing video games on a console.
Also of note, women over the age of 18 made up 36% of all gamers. The number of 18-and-under guy gamers is 17%. If only we could teach our cats to wear headsets, we could play Halo in multiplayer all the time.
So can we just stop saying women aren’t interested in video games now? Because that’s wrong. Scientifically wrong and also douchey wrong.
Via The Mary Sue
Now we need someone to do a study on whether “half of all gamers” includes attractive girls, so that people will stfu about “she’s not a real gamer”.
I hate us so much.
I kinda wanna know how much that number drops when you take out mobile games. Feel like at least 10%
Probably on both sides: I freely admit I play more games on my phone than I do anywhere else in terms of sheer hours.
Phone and Facebook gaming isn’t really the thing that comes to mind when someone mentions “gamers” though. I would really like to see the numbers for only console and PC users.
I agree…See below
It’s not that women don’t play games, it’s that too many of them play crappy games.
There is just a lot of false perceptions and interpretations here… Because I’ll admit, hearing, “half of all gamers are women” I don’t think, “mom that plays farm hero saga while watching The Voice in the background”, I think, “WHERE ARE THESE HOT GAMER GIRLS THAT LIKE PLAYING LEGEND OF ZELDA LIKE MEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE”. That’s clearly on me and my ilk. A game is a game is a game, just because a lot of said girls are gamers because they play free mobile games on their Galaxy, and just because they don’t subscribe to the same gamer culture I do of reading Kotaku and watching Two Best Friend Play video’s and arguing about next-gen console gaming, doesn’t mean they aren’t “gamers” by the literaly definition of the word.
There really is not a “Control” in this experiment. In other words there was no statistics prior to smartphones. (Edit: If there is, I would say the female to male numbers are WAY lower)
I say this because my wife has only ever played two games in the 10 years that I have been with her, Farmville and Candy Crush. I will say that she played the hell out of them when she did play them though. But does a game company want to market to someone that plays 2 games in 10 years?
I will use the top 20 list of best games of 2013 as an example to why I say this.
(Sorry. I copy and pasted, and the list came out like this)
1 granD theFt aUto V matUre
2 call oF DUty: ghoStS matUre
3 maDDen nFl 25 eVeryone
4 battleFielD 4 matUre
5 aSSaSSin’S creeD iV: blacK Flag matUre
6 nba 2K14 eVeryone
7 call oF DUty: blacK opS ii matUre
8 JUSt Dance 2014 eVeryone 10+
9 minecraFt eVeryone 10+
10 DiSney inFinity eVeryone 10+
The 7 top selling games on that list, in my opinion, would be mostly male dominated.
In other words, if the people at the esa took 100 male and 100 female gamers and asked them if they Bought, not played, bought, or had their parents buy them any of the games in the top 10 on that list, I would say that the statistics would change drastically.
I would go so far as to say 90% male to 10% female because I have played at least 5 of the games in the top 7 online, and I very, very, rarely hear a female gamer playing those games.
On that note. I could see the smartphone market being big for developers to market to females because I work at a very large company and I see how women use their phones a lot more, and a lot longer, than the men that work there.
” But does a game company want to market to someone that plays 2 games in 10 years?”
Yeah, why would a game company ever market to somebody like that?
The truth is that the “hardcore” gamer, the person who buys more than one or two games a year, is and always has been the minority. Also, if we’re talking wives here, my wife actually plays quite a few games on her phone. Who you’re describing, right there? That’s the target market. Always has been.
@Dan Seitz
I do not understand your logic. I bought 15 Nintendo developed games in the last year for two different Nintendo consoles, 3DS and Wii U, so your saying Nintendo does not want that?
I’m such a numbers junkie I wish they would have broken it down more. Like, the gender make up who plays computer/mobile/console, the ages ranges who play fps games, etc. Plus show some graphs with distributions of ages. The study is vague since it is so inclusive of anyone who plays any video game for any length.
I don’t know a single female that owns a game console. None. Zero. Not even a Wii.
Also, I’m mad as hell
So mad I commented on the wrong post
It might be wrong to say that women aren’t interested in games, but it’s just as wrong to say that they’re half of all gamers (in the sense that most people thnk of when they think “gamer”).
It’s just not true, and I don’t know why some people seem so determined to make it so
Also, being less than 50% of the population doesn’t mean you don’t matter.
And when people say that most women don’t play video games, it’s not an insult. It’s just the truth. And it’s okay.
Also, I wonder if that “most frequent game purchasers” thing includes females buying games for their kids because they aren’t old enough to buy them.
I love the idea of women getting more into gaming, it helps to cement gaming as a legitimate entertainment genre.
But what there really needs to be, is more diversity in the production of games. Most game companies are a pretty monochromatic sausage fest.
Hopefully this will get us less FPS games
Oddly enough, I can attest to a large number of female gamers on a TF2 server I admin for, we tend to kick out the dumb fucking mouthbreathers who can’t function when a woman uses a mic, so our server tends to be a safe haven for female gamers. I have at least a dozen female friends on Steam that I play other games with on a regular basis.
While I wouldn’t go so far as to postulate that into “half of all gamers”, I do feel that there has been a marked increase in women – not just 14 year old girls – who play competitively on multiplayer PC games. And many of them are better than most of the male gamers.