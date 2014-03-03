'Batman Vs Superman' Costume Designer Talks About The New Wonder Woman

Michael Wilkinson — the Oscar-nominated costume designer behind Batman and Wonder Woman’s costumes for Batman vs Superman and the Superman suit in Man of Steel — spoke to The Wrap this weekend about the new Wonder Woman costume Gal Gadot will be wearing soon. We suppose that settles whether or not we’d be seeing Diana in full costume.
The Wrap started their interview by mentioning how much Kevin Smith liked the new Batsuit, which Wilkinson was glad to hear. (Don’t tell him, but Kevin Smith likes everything except Southwest Airlines and Bruce Willis.)
Wilkinson, who also designed the costumes for 300, hinted that the Amazon warrior’s outfit may take inspiration from Roman gladiators. “It works for Thor and 300, so let’s see what happens.” Here’s another choice quote, as transcribed by CBM.
“It’s a thrilling and slightly scary prospect of course. It’s so important to get her right. She really deserves to be presented on-screen in her full glory, so what I do is look at the history of how the character has been presented on the big screen, small screen, comic books, and graphic novels; we process it all. Then we kind of put that aside and work out what it right for our film, for the cinematic universe that our director Zack Snyder is putting together. We try to create a Wonder Woman relevant for today’s audiences.”
We like how he said he considered how “the character has been presented on the big screen”. It’s funny because she hasn’t.
I like that he immediately said that they ignore all of that and do what they want to. I liked Man of Steel quite a bit and I’m willing to give them the benefit of the doubt, but that is a troubling statement.
I foresee whatever costume they go with causing lots of nerd rage and useless internet arguments, I know that seems a risky prediction but I stand by it.
Also, a violent divide between the rival factions of “Badass warrior-woman should go into battle wearing star-spangled spanky pants” and “Badass warrior-woman should go into battle wearing a star-spangled miniskirt”.
at a risk of stating the obvious, movie costumes always tend to be warped and no self proclaimed film critic ever approves, so i say as long as they dont change their names i could care less. Comics change their suites on a regular basis so do the animated depictions, it goes without saying that its going to be different than your nerdy mental picture.
special thanks to Disney/Marvel for at least doing call back scenes to costumes before changing them up. I hate that they go off of Marvel ultimate’s for most their costumes though.
I. Just. Can’t. Every instinct I have tells me that this is going to be horrible. Henry Cavill is certainly damn hot, but the movie was awful. Then Ben and this Gal person? It’s just a tragedy. No amount of awesome costumes will make up for awful choices for the roles.
Ps. As robopanda pointed out- what big screen? Even the damn costume designer hasn’t done the research to know the character. Tragedy.