Between the ’80s setting, Kristen Wiig’s casting as the villain Cheetah and Chris Pine’s mysterious return as Steve Trevor, the Wonder Woman sequel is quickly taking shape. Repeatedly referred to as Wonder Woman ’84 by director Patty Jenkins on Twitter, fans and journalists alike have followed the film’s progress in and around the Washington D.C. area, where it has been filming. As for franchise star Gal Gadot, the actress used the opportunity (and her Warner Bros.-funded costume) to surprise the young patients at the Inova Children’s Hospital in Falls Church, Virginia over the weekend.

According to BuzzFeed, social media posts by patients’ parents, staff members and doctors at Inova documented the occasion. Kelly Swink Sahady wrote on Facebook, “You Guys!!!!! When Wonder Woman (the REAL Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot), comes to visit, you take as many pictures as you can!”

Meanwhile, Dr. Lucas Collazo, a specialist in congenital heart disease, thanked Gadot with a Twitter post and an image of her posing with several doctors and staff members. “Thank you ⁦@GalGadot⁩ for visiting us ⁦@InovaHealth⁩ Children’s Hospital,” he wrote. “You are a true Wonder Woman. The kids loved it…and so did the staff.”