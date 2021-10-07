Woody Harrelson is, by all accounts, a pretty chill guy, but even he has his limits, and one line-crossing fan found out what those limits are at a rooftop bar in D.C. on Wednesday.

Harrelson, who’s currently in the city shooting an HBO series about the Watergate scandal, was enjoying a night out with one of his daughters at the rooftop bar of D.C.’s Watergate Hotel when a man began taking pictures of the pair. According to witnesses (via NBC News), the man appeared to be intoxicated and, when Harrelson approached him, politely requesting he stop taking photos, things got violent. Police were called to the hotel around 11 p.m. after patrons witnessed the altercation, which started when the man refused to stop taking photos and, according to what Harrelson told officers on the scene, lunged at the actor “in an attempt to grab his neck.”

Witnesses corroborated that story, saying they saw the man lunge for Harrelson which is when the star punched the man in self-defense. Though he hasn’t been identified yet, the man was questioned by police in his hotel room and he seems to be the only one facing charges since he’s the one who allegedly instigated the confrontation.

Harrelson’s reps have yet to comment on the incident.

This isn’t the first time Harrelson’s clashed with pushy photographers either. He settled a lawsuit filed by a photographer in 2006 and got into an altercation with the paparazzi at LaGuardia Airport in 2009. So really, you’d think these guys would learn by now that harassing the actor for a photo is just not worth it.

(Via NBC News)