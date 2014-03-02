'The Worf Of Wall Street' Is A Most Honorable Parody Video

We’ve already seen two different versions of a Worf of Wall Street poster, because it was inevitable someone would notice the pun evident in the Wolf of Wall Street‘s recognizable poster.

Now Grant Gourley has created an honorable trailer for this obligatory parody. “The Worf of Starfleet” recasts Worf as the smooth criminal we all knew he was.

Qapla’!

Via Tastefully Offensive, Dorkly, and Nerdist