World’s Most Loyal Dog Rides On His Owner’s Ambulance

News & Culture Writer
11.16.14 3 Comments

No, that’s not the wrong preposition. The dog was on the ambulance before the EMTs stopped to let him in.

When 85-year-old JR Nicholson complained of dizziness, one of his employees called local dispatch for an ambulance. One quickly arrived and took the old ranch hand to the nearby hospital in San Angelo, Texas. Everything seemed fine until motorists repeatedly tried to get the driver’s attention. Turns out Nicholson’s dog was riding on the side of the ambulance.

Buddy, a 35-pound Beagle mix, had jumped onto one of the vehicle’s sidesteps before departing. According to the San Angelo Standard-Times, medical technician Tanner Brown realized they “didn’t have anything else to do but to load the dog up and put him in the ambulance and take him to the ER.” They quickly delivered both to the emergency room without further issue.

Tanner thought the whole situation was “weird,” but that’s probably because (a) he’s never had a dog, (b) is a terrible person or (c) both.

(Source: Gawker)

