Would You Swipe Right For This Girl And Her Wonderful Tinder Tagline?

12.03.14

Tinder can be the greatest thing that’s ever happened to you if you swipe right on your future partner. It can also be a nightmare if, after a week of flirty texting, you realize “John” from two miles away is actually a horny gibbon (damn opposable thumbs). Heather, 20, is somewhere in-between. She’s the “best a man can get,” but she might also make your face really itchy.

Which one is Heather? Unknown, but either way, you’re probably going to want to replace her after a month, or when she changes from blue to white. Whichever comes first.

Via Reddit

