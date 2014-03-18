‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ Will Bring Mass Destruction To The ’80s (Plus New Pictures)

Total Film magazine interviewed Bryan Singer about X-Men: Days of Future Past and upcoming sequel X-Men: Apocalypse. Some interesting quotes from the article were pulled by CBM. The main takeaway is this: X-Men: Apocalypse will be set in the ’80s and feature more mass destruction than previous X-Men installments. Has anyone seen the stakes around here lately? Because they JUST GOT RAISED.

“We’re going to deal with the notion of ancient mutants — the fact they were born and existed thousands of years ago — but it’ll be a contemporary movie. Well, it’ll take place in the ’80s. The ’80s is a period now; it’s hard for me to believe that! […]” “Apocalypse will have more of the mass destruction that X-Men films, to date, have not relied upon. There’s definitely now a character and a story that allow room for that kind of spectacle.”

Singer also said he plans to “introduce familiar characters in a younger time.” Ah, so the long-anticipated X-Men Babies spin-off, then?

In the meantime, here are some new pictures from X-Men: Days of Future Past to go with the last batch, courtesy of Total Film.

I can’t see this photo of Mystique without thinking of this.

I may have too much free time.

Via CBM