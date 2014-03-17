‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Almost Entirely Cut Out An X-Man

In 2000, you probably wouldn’t have pegged the career trajectory of most of the cast of X-Men: Who thought Hugh Jackman would wind up the biggest star of the bunch or that Anna Paquin would be getting naked with vampires as a career move? But, six movies later, a lot of them have wound up in unusual places. And in Halle Berry’s case, that might mean the cutting room floor.
It’s not really a surprise that the movie is cutting out characters; the word “sprawling” doesn’t begin to describe X-Men: Days Of Future Past, which essentially puts X-Men and X-Men: First Class into a blender. Someone was getting the short-end, and apparently Storm is one of them, at least if you believe the New York Daily News:
…a source who was on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past, tells us Berry, who plays Storm, was cut out of every scene but one in post-production. While filming, her role was reduced due to her pregnancy, but it turned out to be more of a cut than was expected. “She only has one line in the whole movie,” our source says. “They’re not telling her until the movie comes out.”
We’re a wee bit skeptical it’s quite as bitchy and backstabby as a gossip column from a tabloid claims; any actor with half a brain knows that a movie isn’t finished until it’s edited. And it’s largely the “Hugh Jackman plus those First Class guys” show anyway. Still, it does give us an idea of exactly how this movie is going to play out; let’s not forget most of the cast’s job is to get greased by a Sentinel. And, hey, at least we’ll have some interesting special features on the DVD.
I’ve never cared for Halle Berry as Storm so i’m okay with this.
This. I always thought Angela Bassett would have made a better Storm. Halle is just too timid/soft-spoken
Agreed. And then she was in TOO much in the movie after her oscar, where it felt forced. Guh. I don’t really like her much in anything.
What B-Low said.
I know a lot of people say “Angela Bassett!!!” But do you really see her saying yes to an X-Men film? Like seriously.
She did say yes to Green Lantern so it’s possible.
@B-Low Angela Bassett is nearly 10 years older than Halle Berry. I would’ve preferred they found some new talent, but that’s just me.
What JJ Jr. said B-Low said.
I read a while back that Anna Paquin/Rogue was already completely out of the film, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility.
I believe that one was exaggerated, and that her personal major story was cut but she’s still around plenty.
I mentioned it when the covers came out because Bryan Singer had said it a couple months ago. I figured she must have made it back into the movie otherwise she wouldn’t have ended up on a cover.
I still don’t know what happens to a toad when it gets struck by lightning.
The same thing that happens to everything else. BUT WHAT DOES IT REALLY MEAN?
FUN FACT! That line was written by Joss Whedon and was supposed to be “The Toad Croaks”
That would have been much better.
Should Storm even be trying to wisecrack at all?
Jesse and Rev Al will say it’s racism.
Why? She is White and Black she gets the best of both worlds………
there better be a high body-count in this flick.
I’m guessing there will be A few deaths but the major ones are probably going to be saved for the next one. Apocalypse and his horseman need people to kill too.
My guess is the movie opens with most of the cast from the first three getting greased.
Leading up to A shirtless Wolverine with his claws out screaming, “NOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!”
Well, it is being adapted from a comic with a tag on the cover reading “THIS ISSUE: EVERYBODY DIES!”, so that’s probably a safe bet.
There were always rumors that Halle thought she was getting the short end of things in the other X-films, that she felt her part wasn’t big enough. But then after each of those films came out she’d sign on for the next one, so that would quiet the rumors.
The reason to use Storm isn’t to further the story–it’s because they’re flashy and photogenic powers.
Please tell me you’re joking. In part 1 she had about as much equal screen time as every other character AFTER Wolverine (Xavier, Magneto, Cyclops, Rogue and Jean). In part 2 I’d say her screen-time was tied with Wolverine, Jean and Magneto (Xavier and Cyclops were put on the backburner), and in part 3 it may as well have been titled “Wolverine and Storm”. Please. Let’s hear James Marsden’s thoughts about being shit-canned in 3, as well as Rebecca Romjin unclimatically being snuffed outta the 2nd half of the film first, THEN I’ll listen to Halle’s side.
He didn’t say she was right about it, he just said there were constant rumors that she was bitching out not having enough screen time.
“She only has one line in the whole movie”
It’s the “toad gets struck by lightning” line, isn’t it?
I still remember the air going out of the theater on that line. It picked right back up again, but still.
I was 10 at the time and even I knew that line was awful.
Storm: Why did the chicken cross the road?
Disposable bad guy #86: To get to the other side?
::Storm kills him with a lightening Bolt::
Storm: To avoid getting hit by lightening.
::Storm spins fast into a tornado, flies away laughing maniacally::
Storm should have been recast a long time ago.
yo know what happens to actress-cut fro movies? the same thing that happens to everyone else?
Meh… No loss if she doesn’t appear… Besides it’ll give the DVD something interesting to watch in the special features…
she really is the worst
I saw the headline and was hoping that it would be Storm. Lo and behold, my wish was granted! Halle Berry always acted like she was above this role, so seeing her get cut almost completely out of the movie bothers me not a whit.
And to think, they killed off Cyclops in X3 because Berry demanded her Storm get more screen time and be the team leader.