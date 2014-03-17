‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Almost Entirely Cut Out An X-Man

In 2000, you probably wouldn’t have pegged the career trajectory of most of the cast of X-Men: Who thought Hugh Jackman would wind up the biggest star of the bunch or that Anna Paquin would be getting naked with vampires as a career move? But, six movies later, a lot of them have wound up in unusual places. And in Halle Berry’s case, that might mean the cutting room floor.



It’s not really a surprise that the movie is cutting out characters; the word “sprawling” doesn’t begin to describe X-Men: Days Of Future Past, which essentially puts X-Men and X-Men: First Class into a blender. Someone was getting the short-end, and apparently Storm is one of them, at least if you believe the New York Daily News:

…a source who was on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past, tells us Berry, who plays Storm, was cut out of every scene but one in post-production. While filming, her role was reduced due to her pregnancy, but it turned out to be more of a cut than was expected. “She only has one line in the whole movie,” our source says. “They’re not telling her until the movie comes out.”

We’re a wee bit skeptical it’s quite as bitchy and backstabby as a gossip column from a tabloid claims; any actor with half a brain knows that a movie isn’t finished until it’s edited. And it’s largely the “Hugh Jackman plus those First Class guys” show anyway. Still, it does give us an idea of exactly how this movie is going to play out; let’s not forget most of the cast’s job is to get greased by a Sentinel. And, hey, at least we’ll have some interesting special features on the DVD.

Via The New York Daily News