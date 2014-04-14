‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Site Reveals Baby Colossus And Olympian Quicksilver

Last night we posted the first minute from X-Men: Days Of Future Past. In our haste to bring you the most up-to-date videos of Sentinel fights, we forgot to mention Fox’s new promotional site for the movie, 25 Moments, which incorporates mutant history into real historical events. Escapist Magazine summarizes:

The series of 25 images begins with Magneto interfering at the Bay of Pigs in 1962 (from the ending of First Class) and follows through to 2018 with Bishop (Omar Sy) forming a mutant resistance movement. Others alternate between integrating X-Men characters with real events (Magneto is blamed for JFK’s assassination, Bolivar Trask accidentally causes the Mad Cow Disease outbreak) showing how this timeline differs from our own (Guantanamo Bay is a mutant prison, The Berlin Wall is still standing) and recapping the events of the previous films.

Fox also released a video to premiere the site:

We’ve collected some of the best pictures from the site below, including baby Colossus and Quicksilver at the Olympics.

Magneto implicated in the Cuban Missile Crisis (1962)

Magneto implicated in the assassination of John F. Kennedy, the “bent bullet” theory (1963)

Bolivar Trask creates DNA-generated artificial limbs. (1967)

“President Nixon welcomes the Sentinels with open arms.” (1973)

“Pietro Maximoff breaks 8 world records, sparking review of mutant participation in athletics.” (1977)

“Popular televangelist minister, Bob Bell, and his organization, ‘The Human Majority,’ champion a strong anti-mutant movement.” (1984)

“In partnership with Trask Industries, the FBI unveils a method of using DNA evidence at crime scenes to identify criminals. Off the record, Trask Industries also begins building a private Mutant Registry from this database of DNA, with plans to sell the information to wealthy world governments.” (1989)

Continue to the next page to see Colossus as a baby, as well as a couple of big spoilers at the end.

