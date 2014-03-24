The Newest 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Trailer Is Here!

The newest full theatrical trailer for X-Men: Days of Future Past just premiered on ABC’s Good Morning America. Thankfully, the wonders of the internet have spared us from having to sit through hours of insincere banter, fake laughter, advertisements for books presented as news segments, and commercials for antidepressant medications. Instead, we have the teaser for the film below, minus everything that would make my morning far from “good”, regardless of what ABC wants to call their book-plugging show.

Daaaaaaaamn, they know how to make a trailer.

Between this trailer and the first one (as well as the three picture sets and the magazine covers), it feels as though we’ve seen this whole thing, although perhaps not enough Halle Berry. I’m still going to see it — wearing my shiniest of bowling shirts — just to giggle at Quicksilver’s wardrobe.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.