The Newest 'X-Men: Days Of Future Past' Trailer Is Here!

The newest full theatrical trailer for X-Men: Days of Future Past just premiered on ABC’s Good Morning America. Thankfully, the wonders of the internet have spared us from having to sit through hours of insincere banter, fake laughter, advertisements for books presented as news segments, and commercials for antidepressant medications. Instead, we have the teaser for the film below, minus everything that would make my morning far from “good”, regardless of what ABC wants to call their book-plugging show.
Daaaaaaaamn, they know how to make a trailer.
Between this trailer and the first one (as well as the three picture sets and the magazine covers), it feels as though we’ve seen this whole thing, although perhaps not enough Halle Berry. I’m still going to see it — wearing my shiniest of bowling shirts — just to giggle at Quicksilver’s wardrobe.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.
This trailer just reminds me how much I hated the end of X-men First Class. I don’t just mean Magneto’s rapid, sudden decision to go full villain and ignore the fact that the guy that traumatized him as a child was a mutant, I also mean the fact they decided to kill a mutant, a black mutant, whose power in the comics enables him cheat death in every single scenario including when he goes one on one with a personification of death. It was a good one up till the ending. I’ll try to set it aside for this.
I loved First Class merely for not being X3…
But holy smokes am I so with you on the Darwin point. This is a guy who planted himself in the mind of a Summers brother to survive. You cannot kill this guy! That part still remains the biggest nitpick I have with First Class
If his mutation was that he could adapt to any scenario, then why was he black in 1961?
Damn, Hef.
Hef: D:
Anyone have a dead horse they need beaten, because I’m here to do that…
My biggest problem with first class was and will remain…would it have been so much to ask for the ‘first class’ to consist of Cyclops, Marvel Girl, Beast, Iceman, and Angel?
Hef… you slay me.
Totally agree about Darwin’s death being bullshit, but that death scene was so fucking weird (how he transmuted himself into two or three different substances after Shaw put that energy ball in his mouth) that I always thought he might’ve survived, and it was just going to take him a while to, like, re-integrate his molecules or whatever. But yeah, that was definitely the worst part of the movie anyway.
And Hef, that was awesome. Game, set, match to you.
I’m pretty sure the acting will make up for those terrible 70s costumes.
If you dont think this is going to be the tits, there is no hope for you.
It took 4 movies and will probably be an action piece that lasts less than a minute, but I’m just glad that they finally have Iceman looking and moving like Iceman.
Yes.
baby steps… I guess.
That sold me on watching in theatures honestly. also past Charles need Juggernaut damn it!
If this time line jumping doesn’t bring back Cyclops and Jean Grey, two of the ORIGINAL X-Men, I’m done. Other than that, good trailer. Just give the rights back to Marvel/Disney, Fox. One cohesive Marvel Universe is all we ask for.
Alright Alright Alright
The best part is Lt. Dan Professor-X
BUT YOU AINT GOT NO LEGS LT X
Lieutenant Dan ice cream!
I kind of want this movie to end with Young Prof X. dying and the next movie not just being Apocalypse but “Age of Apocalypse”. Then again it may just be a bit of an over kill on Dystopian future worlds.
Wait so if Wolverine can just go into the past to fix shit up pretty, why doesn’t he just stop Xavier from getting shot on the beach and thus pretty much repair his relationship with Magneto?
Do you really want to play the why not game with a time travel movie? It never ends well.
No, but it would end quickly.
Why not stop that asteroid from killing the dinosaurs while we’re at it? Sure it may not make any sense and it would have no bearing on the plot, but it would be awesome.
Yea I mean, who would be against X Men vs. Dinosaurs? Be a lot less angsty I can tell you that.
You mean X-Men in Savage Land? There’s a comic for that, too.
I can’t READ.
Didnt Professor X die in X-3 or we are pretending that never happened?
He died. But got better.
I dont remember that. Its probably for the best.
He jumped into that coma patient’s mind at the end. Tho I can understand wanting to block out large chunks of X-3 from your memory. Its a defense mechanism.
Colossus officially has more screen time in this trailer alone than in the first 3 movies combined.
Hehe. Wolverine is wearing a leather jacket that looks exactly like one of mine. Same color and style, right down to the short waist length. Not gonna lie, I did buy a Wolverine biker jacket when I was 18 when X2 came out. Since I don’t wear it anymore (obviously) it’s fun to see that this time around I’m already prepared for Halloween.
Oh we’ve had more than enough Halle Berry
“Hey, look, it’s the Human Torch!”
/waits for geeks everywhere to correct him
Yeah, I never realized the effect they always use for Sunspot in the comics really wouldn’t translate to film. Shame…
OK, and here I was thinking it was Sunfire.
So The Destroyer is a Sentinel now?
Feels suitably epic.
I really liked the tone and gravity of the first trailer. Good guys, bad guys… they all seemed destined for failure whatever their cause was. Most of it was foreboding music that gave way to a sense of hopelessness.
I approved… now I will watch this and I have a bad feeling…
NOPE!… LOOKS BADASS!!! (except the part with Destroyer from Thor at the end)
I wish there was time travel. Then I would go back in my Delorean and storm into MARVEL and let them know that giving their properties away would give way to the greatest darkness that the universe has ever known!
Seriously though, Avengers, X-Men, and Spider Man in the same movie universe culminating in a Secret War against Doom and The Beyonder?!!
Secret wars is a story line that FOX might have in their pocket…so look forward to that without the avengers.
“SPOILERS” past Charles is going to freeze people and save the day, but then in a twist he erases Wolvie’s brain and they never speak of the original 3 movies again…that’s why in origins he doesn’t know him.