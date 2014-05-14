Watch These New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Videos For Magneto, Beast, And Blink

05.14.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

X-Men: Days of Future Past comes out in a mere ten days, so Fox is churning out new character featurettes to get people excited. We’ve seen two character videos already, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing more before the movie hits theaters. Even without C-Tates, I think this movie just might have the legs to be a big hit. The first video spotlights Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen.

Here’s my favorite part, in case you can’t watch the video at work:

MICHAEL FASSBENDER IS A JEDI!

 

Next up is Beast, who doesn’t always look so Beast-ly. We get to see him Hulk Beast(?) out and jump around a lot. Then he gets together with Wolverine, and they do what animals do best: They speculate about the future, and ponder their own mortality.

Finally, we get a look at Blink. We didn’t really know much about her going into this… and we still really don’t. We get to see her open a whole bunch of portals, and that’s about it. I’m looking forward to seeing more of her character, because I’m a huge Bingbing Fan fan.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.

Via X-Men Movies

