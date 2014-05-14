Watch These New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ Videos For Magneto, Beast, And Blink

X-Men: Days of Future Past comes out in a mere ten days, so Fox is churning out new character featurettes to get people excited. We’ve seen two character videos already, and I’m sure we’ll be seeing more before the movie hits theaters. Even without C-Tates, I think this movie just might have the legs to be a big hit. The first video spotlights Magneto, played by Michael Fassbender and Ian McKellen.
Here’s my favorite part, in case you can’t watch the video at work:
MICHAEL FASSBENDER IS A JEDI!
Next up is Beast, who doesn’t always look so Beast-ly. We get to see him
Hulk Beast(?) out and jump around a lot. Then he gets together with Wolverine, and they do what animals do best: They speculate about the future, and ponder their own mortality.
Finally, we get a look at Blink. We didn’t really know much about her going into this… and we still really don’t. We get to see her open a whole bunch of portals, and that’s about it. I’m looking forward to seeing more of her character, because I’m a huge Bingbing Fan fan.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.
Via X-Men Movies
The Age of Apocalypse version of Blink was one of my all-time favorite X-Men, so this pleases me greatly. I just hope that it’s more than a glorified cameo.
It’s really seeming like everyone in that opening scene dies a horrible Sentinel death. Hopefully, if Wolvie is successful, they’ll all be back alive at the end anyway (more hope for Blink, too, in that the next movie is AoA)
Looks like I’m not alone on being super pumped that Blink is in this. I figured I’d be one of the only ones. I got into (marvel) comics with Exiles, where Blink is the main character. She quickly became one of my favorites, even now that I’ve stopped reading them weekly.
So is this what happens if you stare directly at Fassbender’s ass?
The music is Hate or Glory by Gesaffelstein. Whoever picked it is a genius.
So people with mutations are the next step in human evolution? Well I best start being nice to that Albino kid down the street.
Kinda bummed that Cypher isn’t in the new film. He could like totally read the sentinel’s language bro.
Exiles spin-off please.