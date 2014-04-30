Mystique Takes On All Comers In The First ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Clip

The first clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past just premiered. Titled “Collateral Damage”, the clip features a meeting-gone-wrong when Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) shows off a new mutant detector and realizes there’s a mutant in the room. It’s Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), and she’s not going to get trapped. She then proceeds to kick a bunch of mutant haters in their mutant-hating faces, like so:
More of this. Less of everything else.
If the Youtube version isn’t working in your country, this one might:
If this video doesn’t display, the direct link is here.
X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.
I wonder if there is going to be any explanation as to how Mystique suddenly developed parkour combat skills from First Class where she had…none
Errr………cause she could do it in the 1st X-Men film?
Because some time has passed between the two films and she spent at least some of that time to take a karate class and explore her physical capabilities?
So you are questioning the logic in films about super villains and heroes with magical powers?
How is this a “first clip”? Haven’t we seen like 10 min of footage already?
