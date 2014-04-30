Mystique Takes On All Comers In The First ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Clip

#Peter Dinklage #Jennifer Lawrence #X-Men: Days Of Future Past #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
04.30.14 30 Comments

The first clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past just premiered. Titled “Collateral Damage”, the clip features a meeting-gone-wrong when Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) shows off a new mutant detector and realizes there’s a mutant in the room. It’s Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), and she’s not going to get trapped. She then proceeds to kick a bunch of mutant haters in their mutant-hating faces, like so:

More of this. Less of everything else.

If the Youtube version isn’t working in your country, this one might:

If this video doesn’t display, the direct link is here.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.

Via Coming Soon and CBM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past#GIFs
TAGSBryan SingerFoxgifsJENNIFER LAWRENCEMYSTIQUEpeter dinklageX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP