Mystique Takes On All Comers In The First ‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Clip

The first clip from X-Men: Days of Future Past just premiered. Titled “Collateral Damage”, the clip features a meeting-gone-wrong when Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage) shows off a new mutant detector and realizes there’s a mutant in the room. It’s Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence), and she’s not going to get trapped. She then proceeds to kick a bunch of mutant haters in their mutant-hating faces, like so:

More of this. Less of everything else.

X-Men: Days Of Future Past opens on May 24th.

Via Coming Soon and CBM