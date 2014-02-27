‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Is Ready To Show You All The Mutants

#Peter Dinklage #Michael Fassbender #Halle Berry #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart #Jennifer Lawrence #X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Entertainment Editor
02.27.14 33 Comments

“Are you not entertained?”

Fox has released another huge batch of pictures from X-Men: Days of Future Past, in case you didn’t feel as though you’d seen everything already between the videos, pictures, more pictures, and magazine covers. They’ve also released yet another one of those Instagram teasers like the last one. It’s only a few seconds, but hey, it beats a punch in the nuts.

A lower-definition YouTube version available over at Screenrant if this embed doesn’t work for you.

Continue to the next page for a spoiler-ish look at Cerebro as well as Blink, Toad, and a reminder of why Quicksilver is going to be so easy to make memes about.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Peter Dinklage#Michael Fassbender#Halle Berry#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart#Jennifer Lawrence#X-Men: Days Of Future Past
TAGSBryan SingerEVAN PETERSFAN BINGBINGFoxHalle BerryHUGH JACKMANIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYJENNIFER LAWRENCEMICHAEL FASSBENDERNICHOLAS HOULTPATRICK STEWARTpeter dinklageX-Men: Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP