‘X-Men: Days Of Future Past’ Is Ready To Show You All The Mutants

“Are you not entertained?”
Fox has released another huge batch of pictures from X-Men: Days of Future Past, in case you didn’t feel as though you’d seen everything already between the videos, pictures, more pictures, and magazine covers. They’ve also released yet another one of those Instagram teasers like the last one. It’s only a few seconds, but hey, it beats a punch in the nuts.
A lower-definition YouTube version available over at Screenrant if this embed doesn’t work for you.
Continue to the next page for a spoiler-ish look at Cerebro as well as Blink, Toad, and a reminder of why Quicksilver is going to be so easy to make memes about.
I like how beast looks like he about to unbutton wolverine pants.
“Hey bro let me just spiderman kiss it.”
Blink looks like she took a wrong turn at The Last Airbender
+1
I don’t have a huge problem with the Quicksilver costume. He runs fast, he needs goggles. I think the terrible photoshop/pose on that Empire cover was the bigger issue. I also hope that James Marsden is hiding somewhere and gets to appear.
No idea why but that last line made me chuckle.
3 thoughts:
It looks like Beast and Wolverine were about to get freaky but got surprise interrupted.
I love the Lt. Dan look they gave Professor X.
Is that Stiffler?
Does the sight of technically kind of but not really, naked Jennifer Lawerence holding a gun make anyone else erect?
That’s not a question I’m comfortable answering.
No, but pretty much any picture of Michael Fassbender, clothed or otherwise, gives me a lady boner.
Professor X is doing a lot of standing up in those photos.
It looks like the costume department went to a large Halloween store and picked out a lot of outfits from the “70’s Lounge Guy” section.
Yeah its kinda cliched. I wonder if they set this in the early ’90s if they would all be wearing acid washed overalls with one strap down, and the uniforms would be shorts, v neck sweaters, and hats.
I think they’re trying to familiarize us with all the characters before the movie comes out.
At least Wolverine doesn’t have those stupid ass bone claws.
He will in the past parts of the movie.
Son of a…
So has it been explained why Beast isn’t in Beast mode in a lot of pictures?
Or why he looks like a cheap blue teddy bear when he is in Beast mode?
image inducer duh. A classic X-men plot device.
Of course, stupid that I didn’t think of that.
in some interview i read with Holt he said that McCoy has developed a serum where he can control his Beast form and he changes during stress like the Hulk.
arrggh I guess there gonna keep the same theme going whit the costumes ..SHITTY..and why the fuck is wolverine wearing armor ? you basically cant even kill the dude..and then all the exposed arms ..aaarrrggghhhh…
I love that they put wheel chair Prof X head level with everyone so they could keep Wolverine dead center.
I agree, I dont remember one issue where wolverine wore anything close to armor.
i wish they had kept the yellow & blue costume stye of First Class that was an actual call back to the original X-Men uniforms. all this leather/pleather/rubber shit is Singer’s shitty aesthetic.
Is Magneto’s cape really asymetrical? Because that’s fucking ridiculous.
Also, where the fuck are the fucking sentinals because, look, I’ma be honest for a second here, I ain’t even care about any of the mutants in the movie. I just want to see big, awesome fuck-off sentinals vs. mutant war.
So when wolvie travels back into his old body is it bone claw body? I Think FOX is actually going to act like W:origins didnt happen. That way they dont have to explain Patick Stewart saving a young Emma Frost i guess. Or maybe they can just go back and super impose James McAvoy over P. Stewart at the end….and maybe somehow explain why he doesnt know her in first Class….
God dont we just love FOX
Forgot to mention how Future Wolvie got his claws back…Their the same studio for god sake.
the continuity in this series is more fucked than the DC universe.
JLaw.
Jesus Christ.
The armor is very Metal Gear-ish. I could seriously see Jackman as Solid Snake with the right kind of facial hair.
No way! I had no clue Lieutenant Dan was a mutant.
Is there any reason to release anything more than J-Law as Mystique pictures? Honestly, who’s not sold on the movie after seeing J-Law as Mystique?