Why The Xbox One 1080p ‘Controversy’ Is Silly

First it was Call of Duty: Ghosts. And then it was Battlefield 4. It looks like the Xbox One has a problem on its hands. Here’s what’s going on, and why gamers should calm down a bit.
What Is 1080p?
It’s an image resolution; 1080. The “p” stands for “progressive”, as if the game were a series of photos shown very quickly to you. Currently, the “perfect” resolution and frame rate for video games is 1080p at sixty frames per second.
I Take It The Xbox One Cannot Achieve That?
You’d be correct to do so. And the PS4 can, which is ticking people off.
Explain it to me with as little jargon as possible: Why?
The short answer is the system memory and how it’s used. You know how, when you buy a laptop, you see something marked 2 or 4 or 8GB RAM on the box? Think of that as the computer’s “short term” memory; it’s where it caches data you’re going to be using fairly quickly. The more you have, the faster your system as it doesn’t have to find things on slower storage solutions, like your hard drive.
But there are multiple kinds of RAM. The PS4 has 8GB of Graphics Double Data Rate version 5, or GDDR5. The Xbox One has 8GB of GDDR3.
Let Me Guess: The Older Version Isn’t As Good?
Yeeeeep. Which is a problem as, to anticipate your next question, the Xbox One is $100 more than the PS4. There’s also some question about how much of the memory is being eaten up by the console’s operating system.
Why Did Microsoft Go With The Crappier RAM?
Hell, who knows why a major company does anything? It was probably cheaper, and that was likely a big factor.
Will I Actually Notice This Playing These Games On These Systems?
That hinges on two questions: How much of a crap you actually give about this in the first place, and how big your TV is. If you don’t care, at all, then you probably won’t notice the difference between the next-gen versions and the current-gen ones. And if your television is smaller than your average grade schooler, then you will never notice the difference anyway.
Will It Affect The Game?
Not a damn bit.
So Why All The Screaming?
To be honest, while this is undeniably minor in the long run, it’s something of a PR black eye to Microsoft, and they don’t need any more of those. And it’s not like gamers need an excuse to reignite the Great Console Wars, which will not end until the console industry implodes like a dying star about five to ten years from now. Then they’ll start fighting over operating systems again.
Will They Ever Fix It?
Yeah, probably. It’s not an insurmountable problem, it’s just one Microsoft didn’t anticipate and developers haven’t figured out how to solve yet. In a year, the question will be moot. It’s just a bit silly and embarrassing, kind of like your aunt’s fashion choices.
Surly Badger is TOTALLY responding to this. lol.
Facts: PS4 will be more powerful, and less costly, than the Xbox One. I agree, this is ridiculous. I myself will be buying a PS4 and am not currently a fan of XBone. I had a 360 though and enjoyed it, so that might change depending on where XBone is a year from now.
Also, the minute differences between these resolutions is BARELY noticeable. sure, it’s there. for the people that love caring about this stuff, I’m sure it’s a contentious issue. but the simple fact is at least 90% of the people experiencing and playing these games will be playing at 720p or lower resolutions… and/or just don’t care or won’t notice about the minute differences.
Jeez, the one day I’m out in the field instead of the office…
Scroll down, I’m here.
So…are these things coming out soon?
In my entire life I have never been so apathetic about a console launch. I remember being so excited when they announced consoles in previous generations like the original Xbox or PS3.
Now I can get the same games, with the same game-pad controls, at a cheaper price, and better graphics on the PC.
I’m legitimately curious as to how many actual units they ship and sell compared to previous generations.
The 15th for the PS4, 22nd for the Xbone.
Actually having a good quality TV matters more than resolution. I find it amusing when someone brags about their 1080p TV when it’s a motion-blur-laden LCD screen made by Magnetbox or Sorny. My TV only does 720p, but it’s a nice Samsung plasma and everything looks pretty sweet on it.
I have a decent Spectre LCD, myself.
Wait, I thought Magnetbox got bought by LJ a long time ago.
Given that AMD just released a graphics card that can reliably play games in 4K the graphics divide will be about 4 times more noticeable than 720p to 1080p especially for folks who are stuck with one of these consoles for the next 8 years.
Hey Dan, how can you even have the audacity to say this is “minor”? 1080p is fucking STANDARD nowadays and we’re moving ever closer to 4K. Microsoft as a company is completely lost. With almost all of their products. Don’t defend these idiots.
Because the vast majority of consumers cannot tell the difference and ultimately are not going to care.
I have to agree with Frankenblog. Most people that buy 720p TV’s over 1080p TV’s don’t notice the difference. However, gamers are all about graphics and will definitely notice the difference. I was going with PS4 when I upgrade before this news, this is just icing on the cake. Fuck Microsoft.
MY TV is bigger than a grade schooler, but I rarely notice things. Should I care?
Depends- which grade?
5th grader, you should notice.
1st? Looks completely the same.
Why is MS getting a free pass on this? Sony was raked over the coals for much smaller disparities in multiplat games.
Exactly. Windows 8 is a nightmare. The Surface thingy sucks. They weren’t going to let you share your games and now this bullshit.
Frankenblog: Actually, you were allowed to share games. The plan was to allow you to link accounts with 9 other people, and then share your library. Then any of those accounts could play the game on any Xbox One console (downloading it if necessary). The shared game could only be played from one account at a time though (so you couldn’t buy one copy and play co-op with 3 friends).
you’re crazy for thinking that that’s actually how it was going to work. they only said that after they canceled it. they were like “yeah it was sooo great and so amazing its why we never mentioned a single detail until we completely reversed our vision, and it’s all your fault for whining because we WERE GONNA GIVE YOU ALL THE GAMES AND YOU COULD HAVE GIVEN THEM TO ALL THE PEOPLE 24/7 365. It’s naive to believe that’s how it would work. it’s too good.
And yet Valve are doing pretty much the exact same thing with Steam Family Sharing.
C’mon Dan, I an Xbox fan all the way, but this is a massive deal. For the 100$ extra price tag the Xbox One is lacking in things that its should be doing because the PS4 can do them. 1080p may not be noticeable for the average gamer he just loads COD to kill some friends, but the list getting longer and longer is discouraging.
yup, it doesn’t matter to johnny wal-mart or bill microsoft (lower costs or whatever), but johnny wal-mart sure does care about one hundred bucks. that’s a lot of tombstone pizzas and dr. thunder. but i don’t see how that matters to the people who are actually interested in it, where it, you know, matters. and calling it silly if you aren’t personally invested in the success of microsoft is weird to me.
People latch onto every little technical difference because no one wants to accept the simple fact that some people like one experience over the other. I work with technology, I understand it and what the specifics mean. I get price points, and exclusives, and all of that. At the end of the day, I have always enjoyed the X-Box experience to the PlayStation experience. I can’t necessarily pinpoint all the reasons… I prefer the controller, but that’s marginal to me. I loathe the PlayStation interface; from a UX perspective, it’s horrible. Urgh. And I’ve just enjoyed the Live experience much more than with the PSN. To me, though, those are minor things. Again, I’ve just always enjoyed the X-Box experience, so I’m not worried about things like this. I wouldn’t say that makes me a fanboy… I hate Microsoft. But I’m going to lean towards the things I like. And people don’t accept that, and have to shove stats and tech down your throat as if you’re suddenly going to “see the light” and change your mind.
Hate to be that guy, but Xbone is using DDR3, a synchronous RAM, rather than GDDR3. Given the emphasis Microsoft has put on multitasking and the all-in-one media box crap, and DDR3 has much lower latency than GDDR5, that’s probably why they went for it. GDDR5 has higher latency, so it will work marginally slower, but the far higher bandwidth allows for greater processing power.
Actually, that insight is appreciated. Thanks!
OK, so these two things are where we part ways:
“Will I Actually Notice This Playing These Games On These Systems?”
“That hinges on two questions: How much of a crap you actually give about this in the first place, and how big your TV is. If you don’t care, at all, then you probably won’t notice the difference between the next-gen versions and the current-gen ones. And if your television is smaller than your average grade schooler, then you will never notice the difference anyway.”
TV size and resolution will obviously matter, but can you really tell the difference between 720p and 1080p?
Well, it depends. Is your image moving? Fast? Lots of action, explosions, dynamic lighting? 720p up-scaled will produce some blocky grainy images and maybe even the occasional artifact. But there really is a noticeable difference when games and movies are moving fast and for those of us with a 38inch TV or bigger running 1080p, and you ARE going to notice these things.
I would absolutely take the Pepsi-Challenge on an action sequence in Call Of Duty or Battlefield; up-scaled vs native 1080p.
“Will It Affect The Game? Not a damn bit.”
Like I posted previously, DDR3 runs around 60gb/s. Available bandwidth is the name of the game and XBone’s lack of it is absolutely going to affect the games and not just graphically. Even with the Xbone’s on-board ESRAM helping, it’s not going to be able to pick up all of the slack because of bandwidth pure and simple.
Developers will absolutely be making better, more gorgeous next-gen games a year from now, take a look at GTA V or Skyrim versus any of the old launch titles. With the new architecture being more like PC than ever before, that learning curve is going to be exponentially shorter this time around. But unfortunately with handicapped bandwidth, the developers will only be able to get so much wiggle room before hitting the bandwidth wall.
1080p/ HD Textures/ 60 frames per second. Those three things are pretty much the benchmark of HD gaming at the moment. Those three things are where the XBone is going to have to make compromises so you can have your fantasy football stats in a side bar and yelling at your TV does… stuff.
Aaaaand that benchmark is moving UP and not down. 4K resolution is already a reality for PC and it’s coming to the living room eventually, in fact it’s already available on some high end TVs.
So let’s say within the next 6 years 4k resolution will be an attainable, affordable goal for the average living room, what the fuck is Xbone going to do then? I know it’s very technical but DDR3 is just not future-proofed the way GDDR5 is. And this gives PS4 a very real, very legitimate edge in it’s design, function, and most importantly for both developers and players; Optimization.
Now that’s not to say that Microsoft wont do a console re-design like they did last time, but changing the class of RAM and the way their RAM works will affect the console’s over-all architecture and may not even be feasible. Especially considering the complicated 3-tiered mishmash of operating systems that run the damned thing. Windows 8/RT hybrid (yikes) plus a bridging OS layer, plus the Console’s proprietary Dashboard/OS that you actually interact with. Sounds awesome. ::fart noise::
Look, bottom line; Buy what you want. But be informed.
see, this is what I was looking for. good information Badg.
Also, I’m not quite at this level yet since I really dont care either way, I’m just not waiting around for MS to bring back their DRM bullshit.
Enjoy: [www.dorkly.com]
Is this what the kids are arguing about on the internet these days? Nerds. Seriously though, this posting made me realize just how much I haven’t been paying to the next-gen consoles this time around.
its funny, i have a ps4 on preorder and im pretty excited for a new shiny toy, but i dont actually give a flying crap what the specs are for either. PS4 is cheaper so it sort of autowins. Im glad im not getting legitimately angry about what either console is doing.
Optimization will only get you so far if you just don’t have the bandwidth and that’s where the technical differences in memory aren’t just going to be technical differences anymore.
Since the console architecture is even closer to PC this time around I’d say the learning curve on optimization is also going to be much smaller, and that is something that’s going to benefit everyone.
Okay, is no one else tickled by the phrase “Xbone”? As in X-bone? No?
And I guess I’m pretty tech ignorant, but does this situation in any way parallel how most PS3 games can’t do 1080p? I’ve always been confused by that: both current-gen systems seem pretty close in terms of specs, so how come out of all the triple-A titles I own only Arkham City is capable of 1080p?
It’s the current consoles not the games. When this console generation started flat screens were not yet ubiquitous so it wasn’t a big deal that the consoles only went up to 720p. It’s really just the machine’s age showing. Future proofing is important and as TVs get better these differences go from small to whoops.
yes, because they’ve been “boning” you with marketing and bullshit since day one. they give no fucks about the consumer.
They also anal raped the consumer last time around by knowingly releasing a broken product. I don’t get how anyone would by another Xbox that is bound to be a pile of crap.
The problem is that Microsoft didn’t anticipate because for the last 2 years of rumors and actually information regarding the Xbox One they had their eyes closed, fingers in ears saying “La la la I can’t hear you” until Mattrick “resigned.”
All kinds of rumors were coming out about the restrictions and about the system’s power and the fans were complaining about it. Microsoft didn’t take any of it to heart only saying “We do not comment on rumors or speculation.” Then all these things came to light with real, solid facts and Microsoft is confused by the backlash.
So dumb.