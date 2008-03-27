Yapcunt Regional, Round 2: Titan vs. Bill â€“ QUIEN ES MAS MACHO?!

With the Viking taking a small but noticeable lead over the Cowboy, all #1 seeds in the tournament have been safe thus far. Is this the matchup that changes all that? Will that literally huge Titan-Giant Elite Eight contest get derailed by ol’ Buffalo Bill and his trusty musket? We go right to the pros and cons and ask you, the fan, who would win in a fightâ€¦ to the death! Indeed, QUIEN ES MAS MACHO?

NOTE: The poll is at the top of the sidebar to the right. Voting for each contest is open until the end of the day that it’s posted.

TITAN

Strengths:

-Big

-Strong

-God

-Begat other Gods

-Swallows own children

-Can produce ocean nymph in a relative snap

-Titan Rhea always quick with a one-liner when in the vicinity of drunken, lonely, know-it-all mailman

-Titan Atlas very good with directions to Shreveport

Weaknesses:

-Tough to fight with child’s arm stuck in mouth

-Goya interpretation leaves much to be desired. Not liking that shading

-Bony

-Cut yer hair, you goddamn Greek hippie

-Bug eyes suggest possible ancestor of Jennifer Wilbanks

-Possibly chained to rock, with eagle tearing at liver. Not fun

-Huh huhâ€¦ Uranus

-Titan Phoebe easily the most annoying Titan hanging out at Central Perk

-Titan Hyperion published Candace Bushnell books. Fuck her, man

-Dude, this queer defeated you? Weak

-Atlas carrying quite a load there

Entrance Music:

“Gods of War,” Def Leppard

BILL

Strengths:

-Gun

-May have killed a Southerner or two

-Kinda looks like Robert Altman

-We’re assuming he’s ALIVE here, people

-Assisted in ridding cluttered American landscape of unsightly buffalo

-Did he fight at the Alamo? Let’s just assume he did.

-â€¦â€¦.used to

-â€¦â€¦.ride a watersmooth-silver

-â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.stallion

-and break onetwothreefourfive pigeonsjustlike that

-â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦Jesus

-he was a handsome man

-â€¦â€¦â€¦â€¦.and what i want to know is

-how do you like your blueeyed boy

-Mister Death

Weaknesses:

-Once worked as a “bullwhacker,” which is probably exactly what you think it is

-Mother’s maiden name was Laycock. What a whore.

-Pushed for the rights of Native Americans and women. What a bleeding heart!

-Nasty chaw habit

Entrance Music:

“One,” U2

Voting closes at the end of the day. Let the battle begin. ENTER THE OCTAGON!