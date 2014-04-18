You’ll Never Believe Who Instagram’s Fastest Rising Star Is… Spoiler: It’s A Pig

Like most brilliant ideas, the story of Penelope Popcorn begins with two teenagers and an Instagram account. Started just before Christmas, this Juliana piglet’s social media endeavor was a project between a brother and sister duo in California, but because the Internet is full of people who are just big, old suckers for adorable animals dressed up like people, Penny soon had a full-blown online following that looked forward to her daily outfits for a source of laughs. To date, the fashionable oinker has appeared in 117 pictures and videos, and more than 45,000 people are now following.

Of course, there are always some people who might think that the poor piggy doesn’t like being dressed up and decorated, but Penny’s family can read their pig like a delicious book.

“She actually enjoys the photo shoots, since she gets treats – she likes headbands with flowers and bows the most, as they aren’t restrictive, but she also likes a warm, cozy sweater when it’s cold outside,” the owner said. “My teenage son and daughter came up with the idea to make an Instagram account during Christmas break. It was their project, and thought it might be fun to show other people how cute she was with her routines and outfits and sweet personality.” (Via Oddity Central)

I don’t like to consider myself a social media expert by any means, but I do know a thing or two about fads, so I can say with confidence that eventually people are going to grow tired of Penny. When that day comes, my suggestion is to find her a male pygmy goat to go on adventures with. After that, they can team up with a mini horse and eventually have a whole band of animals, called Swine Inch Nails. Or maybe Oink-182. Whatever, they’re smart animals, they’ll figure it out.

In the meantime, allow Penelope Popcorn to get you in the Easter spirit.

Or maybe offer her a belated birthday wish…

And then grab a bite to eat with her.