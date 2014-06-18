Paramount Thought The Superhero Movie Craze Would Die By 2004

Hindsight is always 20/20. Ten years ago, most of us didn’t see the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming, and that includes Marvel. Still, it’s always fun to mock the certainty of studio executives who get it completely wrong, and Rob Liefeld has a hilarious story of Paramount’s head doing just that.
As related on Twitter, Liefeld went to Paramount to pitch Youngblood, and got stingingly rejected by the head of the studio at the time, John Goldwyn. These two tweets, among several collected by /Film really say it all:
To be fair, he was right in terms of quality. X-Men: The Last Stand was a mediocrity and Fantastic Four was worse. Basically between 2003 and 2008, there were a lot of bad superhero movies with only a handful of good ones. Admittedly, that includes The Dark Knight, but it’s not like Paramount could ever option Batman.
Ironically, Paramount would help launch the Marvel Cinematic Universe, four years after Goldwyn left as studio head, with Iron Man. But as Liefeld himself points out, they were just the distributor; Marvel funded and produced the movie itself. Paramount basically just handled getting it into theaters.
Although Goldwyn deserves credit for one good decision, we must say. Having Liefeld’s Discount Avengers running around on screen would have probably been an embarrassment to rival Batman & Robin. So, credit where it’s due, at least he could spot a bad superhero movie a mile away.
Hey, man, Youngblood was more than Discount Avengers – they also had a dash of Bargain Bin Justice League and Overstock New Mutants as well.
With tiny feet, an arsenal that would make NATO drool and names like Badrock, Riptide and Knightsabre.
Maybe Paramount was just letting Robbie down easy.
Oh, come on, who’d let him down easy once they met him?
They could have just as easily been right though. I’m glad they weren’t… but if Ironman wasn’t as good as it was, the super hero genre probably would have ended for a while.
I think DC would have sustained it: Let’s not forget “The Dark Knight” crossed the billion threshold first, after all.
@Dan Seitz What about “Batman Begins”
Yeah… but The Dark Knight isn’t so much a super hero movie as it is a crime movie staring super heroes. I love it, one of my favorite movies of all time, but it’s not really a super hero movie when you really get down to it. So far everything Warner and DC have done/will do is in response to Marvel. Like I said earlier, if Ironman wasn’t as good as it was, we probably wouldn’t have gotten Man of Steel or Batman v. Superman or Justice League
@MulliganNY that’s all very true, but I’m willing to bet that part of it’s success had to do with a guy in a bat suit hunting a killer clown. Willing to be no one bought tickets for it and expected to be on the level it was.
Can you really say a guy who shot down Rob Liefeld made a bad decision?
Rob Liefeld, please jump into the polar bear enclosure at the zoo, run up tot he first big white teddy bear you see and give it a swift kick. please.
This, with a recommendation that it be a swift kick in the baby-maker, so as to hasten the end.
right. wrong. who cares? whatever you have to say to get Rob Liefeld out of your office. thats what’s important.
Discount Avengers makes a better joke but I’m 99% sure that the first 4 issues of Youngblood is repurposed Teen Titans art.
If I remember correctly, it was a Teen Titans pitch DC spiked, so that’s pribably the case.
I wish they were right. I will never watch another Marvel movie except for The Punisher.