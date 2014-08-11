Your ‘Destiny’ Beta Character Is Being Wiped

Did you play the Destiny beta? You weren’t alone! Did you build a character you’ve become attached to? You weren’t alone there, either! And now you can all share the strong emotions that come with your character being flushed off Bungie’s servers like an unwanted goldfish!
We all know why, of course: It’s so that the people who participated in the beta don’t pave the theoretical customers who are eagerly awaiting this game. But they claim it’s due to various tweaks in the beta:
Since the Beta, we’ve continued to tune and adjust the game. The way you earn experience has been adjusted up and down a bunch of times. Items have been added and removed. New features toggled. Although there’s no single monumental change, the sum of the tweaks leaves characters from the Beta Build in strange shape that would be confusing at best, broken at worst.
So, yeah, say goodbye to your PC, because BWOOSH. But you got to play the beta, which should be reward enough, right? Right?
Yeah, there won’t be a lot of player backlash, not when “limited” edition actually means something for once in a video game preorder. Still, considering the dickery some players get up to, maybe some preemptive action will turn out to be a good idea.
I can’t imagine anyone expected to keep a character in beta. I mean its a beta not early access.
I am in the latest WoW beta and they have wiped characters twice for reasons related to needing to test stuff. It has been met with hatred since people will need ro relevel.
i’ve watched video of this game and it looks gorgeous but as someone whose never played or had any interest in fps should I bother with it.
If you don’t like FPS games? Don’t bother. It’s a very good game (well, in the mechanics, not a fan of the story) but it’s also very much an FPS game.
As long as Peter Dinklage’s character was also flushed I may be interested.
This isn’t news. We all knew nothing was getting carried over.
Eh, they did it with HALO: Reach beta, too.
I dont think I’ve ever retained anything from a Beta. Its pretty standard practice.
They’re wiping your character just like every Beta ever… And your level progression when the game comes out will be WAAAAAAY slower than in the alpha or beta. Enjoy that slog for the third time!