Your 'Destiny' Beta Character Is Being Wiped

08.11.14

Did you play the Destiny beta? You weren’t alone! Did you build a character you’ve become attached to? You weren’t alone there, either! And now you can all share the strong emotions that come with your character being flushed off Bungie’s servers like an unwanted goldfish!

We all know why, of course: It’s so that the people who participated in the beta don’t pave the theoretical customers who are eagerly awaiting this game. But they claim it’s due to various tweaks in the beta:

Since the Beta, we’ve continued to tune and adjust the game. The way you earn experience has been adjusted up and down a bunch of times. Items have been added and removed. New features toggled. Although there’s no single monumental change, the sum of the tweaks leaves characters from the Beta Build in strange shape that would be confusing at best, broken at worst.

So, yeah, say goodbye to your PC, because BWOOSH. But you got to play the beta, which should be reward enough, right? Right?

Yeah, there won’t be a lot of player backlash, not when “limited” edition actually means something for once in a video game preorder. Still, considering the dickery some players get up to, maybe some preemptive action will turn out to be a good idea.

