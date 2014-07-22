Here’s Your Guide To Comic-Con 2014 Movie Panels That Matter

Getty Image



Rejoice, geeks! Comic-Con is here once again! The four-day festival starts this Thursday in San Diego, and to get you prepared for the fun, we’ve come up with a list of the panels and presentations that absolutely cannot be missed. Today, we’re looking at some of the most highly-anticipated panels from the world of film. Previously: TV Panels That Matter.

Thursday, July 24th

Penguins Of Madagascar — 11:30AM-1PM – Hall H

Featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, John Malkovich, Tom McGrath, directors Simon J. Smith and Eric Darnell

There’s a solid chance that this will be a good movie — even if the notion of penguins living in Madagascar is a bit absurd. But let’s be honest, this panel is about one thing, and thing only, The Cumberbatch, baby! It’s his first time at Comic-Con, and his army of diehard fans will undoubtedly make it special.

The Giver — 1:30-2:30 Hall H

Featuring Jeff Bridges, Brenton Thwaites, Odeya Rush, director Phillip Noyce, and bestselling author Lois Lowry.

The Giver is one of the most beloved books in recent memory, so turning it into a movie that pleases fans will not be an easy task. Still, it’s hard not get excited about anything that features The Dude AND Meryl Streep.

Paramount Pictures — 3PM, Hall H

Details are still a bit thin on this one, but rumor has it that we’ll be getting a first-look at Michael Bay’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles adaptation, which might lead to the collapse of civilization as we know it. But hey, at least Will Arnett will be there.

Goonies Never Say Die — 6-7PM, Indigo Ballroom, Hilton Bayfront

It was canceled. Bummer.

Friday, July 25th

Horns — 3PM Hall H

Here’s something that might surprise you: Daniel Radcliffe has never been to Comic-Con, despite playing the title character in arguably the most nerd-friendly film series of all-time (other than Star Wars and Lord Of The Rings). He makes his debut this year to promote the fantasy drama Horns, where he’ll be joined by co-star Juno Temple.

20th Century Fox Panel — 4:20PM Hall H

This will be one of the bigger panels of the event, with several hotly anticipated films on display. Among these are The Maze Runner (Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Will Poulter, Writer James Dashner and Director Wes Ball), Book Of Life (Channing Tatum, Ron Perlman, Christina Applegate, Writer/Director Jorge Gutierrez and Producer Guillermo del Toro), Let’s Be Cops (Damon Wayans, Jr., Rob Riggle, Keegan Michael Key), Hitman: Agent 47 (Zachary Quinto, Hannah Ware), and Kingsman (Colin Firth, Samuel L Jackson, Taron Egerton, Sophie Cookson, Sofia Boutella and Co-Creators Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons).

X-Men: Days Of Future Past — 6:30-7:30PM Room 5AB

Writer/producer Simon Kinberg gives you a behind the scenes look and one of the year’s biggest movies, even though it faced some harsh criticism. Whether you want to lavish praise upon for him for an obvious masterpiece, or chastise him for destroying the franchise, Marvel fanatics will not want to miss this one.