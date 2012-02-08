You’re a Big Franchise Now LittleBigPlanet — Sackboy’s Getting a Kart Racer

#Video Games
02.08.12 6 years ago

So, how do you know when a video game series has definitively gone from being a fresh, interesting newcomer to a dependable money-spinning franchise? When it gets a kart racer of course.

The latest series to get the little-cars-and-turtle-shells treatment? LittleBigPlanet.

The game hasn’t been 100% officially announced, but Sony’s currently holding their Destination Playstation event for retailers, and numerous people at the show are reporting having seen or played the new kart racer. Not too many exciting facts about how the game plays have come out, but apparently you’ll be able to put your Move controller inside a little plastic steering wheel shell to play. Groundbreaking Sony.

The Destination Playstation event continues on until Friday, so there’s probably going to be even more Sony game reveals forthcoming. Could they drop a God of War 4 announcement this week? I’ll letcha know if they do.

via PlayStationLifeStyle & Bettor

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video Games
TAGSLittleBigPlanetPlaystation 3SONYvideo games

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP