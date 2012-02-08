You’re a Big Franchise Now LittleBigPlanet — Sackboy’s Getting a Kart Racer

So, how do you know when a video game series has definitively gone from being a fresh, interesting newcomer to a dependable money-spinning franchise? When it gets a kart racer of course.

The latest series to get the little-cars-and-turtle-shells treatment? LittleBigPlanet.

The game hasn’t been 100% officially announced, but Sony’s currently holding their Destination Playstation event for retailers, and numerous people at the show are reporting having seen or played the new kart racer. Not too many exciting facts about how the game plays have come out, but apparently you’ll be able to put your Move controller inside a little plastic steering wheel shell to play. Groundbreaking Sony.

The Destination Playstation event continues on until Friday, so there’s probably going to be even more Sony game reveals forthcoming. Could they drop a God of War 4 announcement this week? I’ll letcha know if they do.

