You’re With Me, Booger

If you notice Steve Young sitting further away from Chris Berman than usual this fall, here’s why.

So I was looking out the window and I feel a kick from my husband. We must have been in the air for about 10 minutes.

He says” Honey, look at Chris.” So I look and don’t see anything, I shrugged my shoulders, turned away and my husband says “NO, watch!” So here I am staring at this guy, feeling a little weird about it and it happens. This guy, Chris Berman takes his finger and shoves it as far up his nose as he can get it!! (LOL, I am laughing and typing this at the sametime) WTF..I think, maybe the booger is really bothering him. The only problem was, THE MAN DIDN’T STOP THERE. He picked his nose none stop and in-between picks you would think he would have wiped them on a tissue, his shirt, hell, the back of the seat in front of him! But no, this man proceeded to pop each booger in his..umm..yup you got itâ€¦MOUTH. These weren’t average sized boogers either, my husband to this day refers to them as Earthworms!! Same color, shape everything. HOW GROSS!!

Hear that? That’s the sound of your sphincter tighting to the size of a pinprick. Nobody circles the nostril like Chris Berman.

Thanks(?) to TBL via SbB.