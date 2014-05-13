Zack Snyder Has Unveiled Ben Affleck’s Batman Costume, And It Looks Pretty Amazing

Holy crap everybody, Zack Snyder just revealed the new Batman vs. Superman Batsuit on Twitter, and it turns out Kevin Smith and Jennifer Garner weren’t lying — the suit looks pretty damn badass. And not a nipple in sight! Let’s not beat around the Batmobile any longer, here’s the full shot of the new costume…
As rumored the suit does have a pretty strong Batman Noël feel to it…
…although the shape of the cowl is definitely Frank Miller influenced.
As a Batman mega fan who has never been entirely satisfied by any of the movie costumes, I have to say this is fulfilling a lot of my longtime wishes. The real test comes when we see how it moves though — will movie Batman finally have an outfit that’s not a stiff, rubbery straightjacket?
What do you folks think of the new Bat-duds?
I am…….pleasantly surprised, I like the look, although like you mentioned, it’ll be hard to judge until we see it in motion and I like the look of the Batmobile.
Wicked Awesome?
Fackin’ Wicked Awesome.
PERFECT.
[static.tvtropes.org]
You win the internet for today.
+1 *Starts humming his theme*
@Jose Zuazua Perfect? Or BETTER THAN PERFECT.
[blogs.phoenixnewtimes.com]
Looks fine to me.
why is bruce so yoked. guys like that can’t even wipe their own bottoms.
Where are his nipples?
Holy shit. I actually love it.
Brightened:
[imgur.com]
Dark Knight Returns mode activated. I went from not even planning on watching this to possibly downloading it. Good job, Snyder.
Looks like cosplay.
Thank you. Couldn’t see any detail in the original picture. Looks fairly cool. Don’t see why it’d make any difference to how much you wanna see the film, though.
I like it. now lets just put someone who works in it
You’ve already seen footage of Affleck as Batman in this movie? Awesome! Enlighten us!
@TmF I’m pretty sure you know I haven’t seen shit so stop being a prick. I’m baseing this solely on the fact that Affleck is playing batman. that reason alone is why its so off putting. he’s a marquee star being used to sell tickets. he’s not right for the role and i’ll never be convinced otherwise.
@indieguy Which is the same bullshit that people spewed about Heath Ledger. Now… I’m not saying that Affleck will be to Batman what Ledger was to The Joker, but I like Affleck and I’m not judging anything about this until I see the film.
Afflect *was* the bomb in Phantoms, yo.
@TmF – hey, stop using decency, how dare you have a rational reaction. we are fanboys and we’re SUPPOSED TO BE JUDGMENTAL ABOUT THINGS WE HAVEN’T SEEN YET AND ARE STILL A YEAR AWAY. ::picks nose and eats it::
I love that in every single argument about Batfleck, someone will chime in with “Affleck was the bomb in Phantoms.” It makes me laugh every single time, and has been doing so for 12 years. Thank you @Carson Palmers Real Estate Agent
@dirtynouveau Right? How dare I have a functioning brain that doesn’t get clouded by nerd rage!
Affleck was the…damn it !! Still laughing though.
Wonder what the Casey Affleck equivalent is?
@MattyVee Nightwing.
You are right, The Town was crap, and having a good actor who is an incredible director and two time academy award winner who will hopefully influence this movie towards actually being good unlike the first Man of Steel is a terrible idea! I hate cool, laid back, generous family men that make great movies, and look exactly like the comic book characters they were cast to play. Let’s just hope that waifish jewish kid who is perfect for Lex Luthor carries this movie, and makes up for the Affleck joke. Or maybe the twig they have playing Wonder Woman. Stupid Affleck, hate ’em.
Definitely needs more nipple
I really like it. The Batmobile has a Tumbler-lite look too.
“Surprisingly not awful” at this point is a ringing endorsement.
Mmm hmm.
Blue and gray would have been cooler.
the pic has a filter on it, we don’t know what the real coloring will be.
The cowl looks to me more Jim Lee than it does Frank Miller.
Maybe it’s just that particular shot, or the photo quality….but the ears on the cowl look rounded to me? Its kind of displeasing
Short-eared Batman deserves his time in the spotlight.
If this is the short ears spotlight, can we get a nutballs Kelley Jones longears cowl next?
@Conspyre There’s such a thing as TOO long:
[upload.wikimedia.org]
Love the game, but those ears don’t work for me.
Jones makes the Arkham suit look like the DKR batsuit…
[3.bp.blogspot.com]
Jones’s design is taking the full crazy leap into Batman as a mythic creature, unbinding him completely from reality. I doubt it could actually work in live action outside of something like the fear gas hallucinations in Batman Begins, but I’d love to see someone try (paging Guillermo del Toro, Guillermo del Toro to the crazy movie ward…)
I loved me some long-eared Batman as a kid/teenager. The longer the better! Now long-eared Batman mostly makes me cringe. Adam West tiny little superfluous bits of fabric ears are my current ideal.
@Nate Birch Nolan’s trilogy nailed the length for me. By far my favorite cowl.
[atlantablackstar.com]
Definitely need to see it in motion. Looks like a rubber suit in this pic.
It IS a rubber suit..
Looks good to me. I’m also reserving judgment on Affleck as Batman until we *see* him do something in the role
I like the look. Cautiously optimistic about this. I finally saw Man of Steel when it premiered on HBO, and thought it was better than I was led to believe.
I had the exact opposite reaction. I have never been so disappointed in a movie than I was in “Man of Steel”.
No romance, no heart, no emotion; a shallow video game of a movie.
All valid points. I didn’t mean to imply that I thought it was great. A very mediocre movie. My friends REALLY hated it. i just thought it was a mindless summer action flick.
Whatever you thought of Man of Steel, you have to admit the costume was pretty solid (lack of red underpants aside).
True, Nate. Excellent costume department, no doubt. I thought sans red undies was a nice touch and different.
The suit is amazing but for some reason those tiny little stubby ears are less “cosmetic design on a hi-tec combat suit” and way more “Oh my god that is a grown man dressed like a bat” to me
Yeah, but I can’t see the antennas and transmitters on my iPhone, so it kinda makes sense.
They’re a definite improvement from his Daredevil horns.
Looks like the Arkham video game based off the Millers Dark Knight Returns
[tinyurl.com]
[tinyurl.com]
Looks like the one on Batman Begins when Dr. Crane was tripping balls on fear gas.
Yes please.
He looks like that asshole from Fashionable Male.
Hes gonna fuck Superman somewhere uncomfortable. And I dont mean in the back of a Volkswagen.
….son of a bitch.
HE’s already introduced me to his MOTHER.
+1
“Batman Noel” influence? uhh, what?
this is so totally influenced by Miller’s “Fark Knight Returns” it’s blatant. from the ears, to the fatter “Batman” insignia on the chest. that’s 100% Miller. I don’t know where you’re getting Noel from. the whole storyline of this movie (Batman vs. Superman? hello?) is from the Miller book.
Yeah. This. I don’t know where the Noel rumor came from, but this is a Dark Knight Returns suit.
you know what would be awesome is an EDIT button so I can fix the obvious “Fark = Dark” mistake.
That makes it 100x better
…yeah, that’s pretty cool in my book. I’ll bite.
I dislike it, it’s Ben Affleck not Christian Bael. I miss the older Batman, the Dark Knight
I miss Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne. Cry some more.
Zach Snyder is always better at promos than movies. He should direct trailers. For Satan. About how great hell will be.
Bless your heart.
Nice to see they tried to really do their own thing with Batmans suit rather than make it too similar to any of the previous movie versions. That said, this movie still has one major hurtle to overcome…… Zach Snyder. After Man of Steel, I’m scared to death that this movie is going to suck as bad as that one did.
Amen. People keep forgetting the real problem with this movie is the production team. Hopefully Affleck being a far superior director will lead to Snyder asking for his input on some things, so maybe he can help steer this movie into one that is worth re-watching unlike Man of Steel.