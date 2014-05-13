Zack Snyder Has Unveiled Ben Affleck’s Batman Costume, And It Looks Pretty Amazing

Holy crap everybody, Zack Snyder just revealed the new Batman vs. Superman Batsuit on Twitter, and it turns out Kevin Smith and Jennifer Garner weren’t lying — the suit looks pretty damn badass. And not a nipple in sight! Let’s not beat around the Batmobile any longer, here’s the full shot of the new costume…

As rumored the suit does have a pretty strong Batman Noël feel to it…

…although the shape of the cowl is definitely Frank Miller influenced.

As a Batman mega fan who has never been entirely satisfied by any of the movie costumes, I have to say this is fulfilling a lot of my longtime wishes. The real test comes when we see how it moves though — will movie Batman finally have an outfit that’s not a stiff, rubbery straightjacket?

What do you folks think of the new Bat-duds?