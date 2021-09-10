For the better part of a week, a pack of zebras has been on the loose in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and Washington D.C. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton wants the record to show that she has absolutely nothing to do with it. While there have been no press reports of any kind accusing Norton of being responsible for zebras running wild in the D.C. suburbs, she cites talk of her prior opposition to “unnecessary fences” as a reason for locals to view her as a suspect. Have we mentioned this all hilariously weird?

Via Norton’s official campaign site:

“Local news has reported that the zebras were let loose on Saturday or Sunday of last weekend, a period of time during which I was enjoying quiet time at home with family,” Norton said. “My alibi is solid, but given my career of fighting for statehood for the District, which includes years of explaining the importance of having consent of the governed, and given my recent opposition to fences, I can understand why the charge was made. I hope the owners find the zebras and that all involved live long, full lives.”

According to FOX 5 DC, Prince George’s County police say they started receiving increased calls about the zebras roaming around just before the Labor Day weekend. The first call came in on August 31, so God knows how long the zebras have been loose, and what they might be plotting.

