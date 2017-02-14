Spend Valentine’s Day Cringing Over These Worst First Date Stories

Shutterstock

Tonight, many people will go on a date with someone new for the very first time. Why? Because no one wants to be alone on Valentine’s day and everyone wants to have a cute story about how they met on the world’s most romantic holiday to share with their future grandchildren. Sometimes those dates go well, but other times? They go very, very poorly. Fortunately for us, the waiters of Reddit — the people who have to witness dates go so wrong that the cringe is palpable — have banded together to share the very worst dates they’ve ever seen.

Let’s start our trip through “cautionary tale land” (Disney’s working on adding that one to the parks) with this story of a guy who didn’t really care if his date lived or died — literally:

I was working in a small restaurant with two floors. A woman and a man came in and I had a table for them upstairs. It looked like they had a first date because they were asking those “getting to know each other”-questions. After ordering food the woman had to go to the toilet, which is downstairs. As she walked to the stairs, the food arrived. She walked down, tripped and fell all the way down knocking her head on the ground. Two colleagues immediately rushed over to her to see how she was doing. She was unconscious and bleeding from her head so they called an ambulance. I went to the man while he already started eating and told him his partner (didn’t know how to call her) fell down the stairs and that she was unconscious and that an ambulance was on the way. He walked to the stairs, looked down and walked back to his table to finish his food. Later the ambulance arrived and I asked him if he wanted to go with hem to the hospital and he said no while finishing her food as well. It was so awkward he just sat there for another 45 minutes eating, drinking, paid the bill and left. I still don’t know what kind of relationship they had and whether the woman is okay.

Jesus! What about this dude, who had to eat the softest food possible on a first date?

I work in an Italian restaurant. A few years ago I waited on a guy and girl who met for the first time upon arriving at the restaurant. There were awkward pleasantries exchanged at the door and then they were seated. When I was taking their order the guy asked if we had soup because he had mouth surgery a few days prior and chewing food was still a little rough. We don’t have soup, so I explained that the “softest” food on the menu was gnocchi. He ordered the house gnocchi and proceeded to cut each tiny dumpling into four or more pieces and slowly chew each piece. He ate that entire dish over a 3 hour period and the girl stuck it out for the whole thing. She looked miserable and I’m pretty sure they never saw each other again.

And then there’s this ever-popular chestnut about a guy who loves nothing more than himself and isn’t afraid to let anyone else know it:

Served a couple a few months ago. Everytime I walked over, he would always be the one talking, and she would just be sitting there not having a good time. At the end I asked if it was one bill or separate and she immediately piped up “SEPARATE”. I go and take his payment, and as I hand over the Debit machine to the girl, I see the guy take his phone out and start swiping through tinder.

Or this woman, who decided to be “kind and generous” in the most awful and insensitive way possible: