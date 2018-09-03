UPROXX
UPROXX
News
Sections
Main
The Intercept
Fearless, Adversarial Journalism
Featured
News
Betsy DeVos Is Trying To Take Away The Ability Of States To Crack Down On Abusive Student Debt Collectors
News
Why Trump’s Video Games And Violence Summit Probably Won’t Achieve Anything
Entertainment
Sections
TV
Movies
Hitfix
Where Entertainment Fandom Lives
What's Alan Watching
Inside Television with Alan Sepinwall
Gaming
Featured
TV
‘American Crime Story’ Has A Problem And The Solution Could Be Better Crimes
Movies
ScreenX Wants To Create A More Immersive Moviegoing Experience, But Is The Technology Ready?
Music
Sections
Main
Hip-Hop
The RX
The Music You Need, Right Now
Backstage
The Story Behind The Artist
Featured
Music
Ira Kaplan Pulls Back The Curtain On Yo La Tengo’s Immersive New Album, ‘There’s A Riot Going On’
Hip-Hop
An Activist Explains The Historical Reason Why Bruno Mars’ Grammy Rankled Black Americans
Sports
Sections
Main
Dime
NBA on UPROXX
With Spandex
Pro Wrestling on UPROXX
Brawler
MMA on UPROXX -- coming soon
Featured
Sports
The Seahawks Have Released Richard Sherman, Who Insists He’s Not ‘Slowin’ Down’
ProWrestling
WWE Fastlane 2018: Complete Card, Predictions, Analysis
Life/Discovery
Sections
Main
Style
Remixing The Classics With The Now
Food & Drink
Smart and fresh, never basic
Travel & Adventure
Explore The World You Are Inheriting
Health
Lifehack Your Body and Soul
GPS Microadventures
Presented By Toyota Rav4 Adventure Grade
Featured
Life
A Guide To Ordering A Martini Without Feeling Overwhelmed
Life
Top Chef Power Rankings: The Grand Finale
Video/Podcasts
Featured
Grace VanderWaal Returned To Her Roots For A Special, Intimate Concert
Music Is A Healing Experience For Kyle
Kyle Let Go Of The Facade And Found His Voice In The Process
See More...
Search for:
About
About
Corporate
Privacy
Terms
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Get UPROXX Everywhere.
Follow @UPROXX
Follow UPROXX
FlipBoard
Member
Sign Up
Sign In
Casting Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In 'Wonder Woman 2' Is A Great Idea
The internet isn't sure what to make of this casting but it could be a lot of fun. Mike Ryan explains why.
Mike Ryan
03.09.18
23 hours ago
17 Comments
The Latest
Meet A Photographer Who Shares The Beauty Of Hawaii From Underwater
Hope Carter
03.10.18
51 mins ago
These Young Artists Are Upending The Status Quo
Presented By
The Sexton
Ex-Trump Aide Sam Nunberg Reverses Course On The Russia Probe: ‘I Don’t Think It’s A Witch Hunt’
Andrew Husband
03.10.18
1 hour ago
Josh Brolin Says Fans Will Be Surprised By The Depth Behind Thanos’ Madness In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’
Andrew Roberts
03.10.18
1 hour ago
Some Of The Best Songs To Play While Driving
Derrick Rossignol
and
Philip Cosores
03.10.18
2 hours ago
4 Comments
The Best Travel Shows To Feed Your Wanderlust, According to the Masses
Zach Johnston
03.10.18
3 hours ago
Kathy Griffin Jokes About Being Given A Second Chance With Her Infamous Trump Photo: ‘I’d Do Mike Pence’
Andrew Roberts
03.10.18
3 hours ago
5 Comments
The Raptors Snapped Houston’s 17-Game Win Streak With A Wild Victory
Brad Rowland
03.09.18
15 hours ago
2 Comments
ESPN Will Have An Entirely New Monday Night Football Booth As Sean McDonough Returns To College Football
Brad Rowland
03.09.18
17 hours ago
2 Comments
New & Noteworthy
Mount Shinmoedake, Popularly Known As Japan’s James Bond Volcano, Is Currently Erupting
Andrew Husband
03.10.18
2 hours ago
What’s New On Netflix This Week: ‘Jessica Jones’ Season 2, ‘Love’ Season 3, And More
Alex Diedrick
03.10.18
3 hours ago
The Shooting At A California Veterans Home Ended With The Death Of All Three Hostages, And The Gunman
Andrew Husband
03.10.18
3 hours ago
10 Comments
Music & Culture
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From David Byrne, Lil Yachty, And More
Derrick Rossignol
03.10.18
4 hours ago
Surviving SXSW: Your Ultimate Guide To Getting The Most Out Of The Festival
Christian Long
03.10.18
4 hours ago
These Photos From CRSSD Fest Will Make You Feel Star Crossed For Missing Out
Hope Carter
03.10.18
3 hours ago
Featured
ScreenX Wants To Create A More Immersive Moviegoing Experience, But Is The Technology Ready?
Josh Bell
03.09.18
1 day ago
Tommy Wiseau Explains What ‘The Room’ Has In Common With ‘Citizen Kane’
Vince Mancini
03.09.18
1 day ago
10 Comments
'Timeless' Is Back From The Dead And Better Than Before
Alan Sepinwall
03.09.18
1 day ago
3 Comments
'American Crime Story' Has A Problem And The Solution Could Be Better Crimes
Brian Grubb
03.09.18
1 day ago
13 Comments
Ira Kaplan Pulls Back The Curtain On Yo La Tengo's Immersive New Album 'There's A Riot Going On'
Corbin Reiff
03.09.18
1 day ago
Remaking Lara Croft From Scratch For 2018
New 'Tomb Raider' director Roar Uthaug explains why he wanted Alicia Vikander's Lara Croft to be more grounded in reality.
Mike Ryan
03.08.18
2 days ago
6 Comments
'Jessica Jones' Season Two Gets Better As It Goes, But Not Without Flaws
Alan Sepinwall
03.09.18
22 hours ago
6 Comments
Jane Goodall's Advice To A New Generation Of Women And Leaders
Jane Goodall changed the world and shook up the patriarchal field of primatology. Now, she shares with us her words of wisdom for a new era of conservationists.
Steve Bramucci
03.08.18
2 days ago
2 Comments
Podcasts
The TV Avalanche Podcast Discusses Season 2 Of Stranger Things And Mindhunter Doppelgangers
The Latest
Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Claims He Used His Home Equity Credit Line To Pay Stormy Daniels’ Settlement
David Matthews
03.09.18
19 hours ago
2 Comments
Jaylen Brown Is In The NBA’s Concussion Protocol After His Fall Against The Timberwolves
Raj Prashad
03.09.18
19 hours ago
Wyatt Cenac’s ‘Problem Areas’ Gets Its First Blissful Trailer
Dan Seitz
03.09.18
20 hours ago
Florida Governor Rick Scott Signs Gun Control Legislation In Response To The Stoneman Douglas Shooting
David Matthews
03.09.18
20 hours ago
10 Comments
Weekend Preview: ‘American Idol’ And ‘Timeless’ Return From The Dead
Alyssa Fikse
03.09.18
20 hours ago
Toys ‘R’ Us Could Close All Stores Next Week, And Toymaker Stocks Are Now Tumbling
David Matthews
03.09.18
20 hours ago
2 Comments
A Gunman Has Reportedly Taken Hostages At A Veterans’ Home In California
Kimberly Ricci
03.09.18
21 hours ago
11 Comments
Gregg Popovich Laid Out Why He’s Not ‘Qualified’ To Run For President
Tony Xypteras
03.09.18
21 hours ago
6 Comments
People Are Quite Overjoyed About ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Seven-Year Prison Sentence
Kimberly Ricci
03.09.18
21 hours ago
3 Comments
Watch Kurt Vile Play The Roadie Carrie Brownstein Never Asked For In A ‘Portlandia’ Clip
Corbin Reiff
03.09.18
21 hours ago
Hilary Knight Talks Hockey Gold, Sports Gender Equality, And Being Leslie Jones’ Favorite Olympian
Ryan Nagelhout
03.09.18
22 hours ago
The Second Trailer For HBO’s Andre The Giant Documentary Has Us Even More Hyped
Bill Hanstock
03.09.18
22 hours ago
3 Comments
Here We Go! Mario Kart Is Coming To Google Maps For Mario Day
Dan Seitz
03.09.18
22 hours ago
Flaws And All, ‘Jessica Jones’ Season Two Gets Better As It Goes Along
Alan Sepinwall
03.09.18
22 hours ago
6 Comments
Tay-K Is Denied Bond By A State District Judge In His Murder Case
Justin Davis
03.09.18
22 hours ago
‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli Cried In Court Before Being Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison For Fraud
Kimberly Ricci
03.09.18
22 hours ago
22 Comments
The RX
Haley Heynderickx's 'I Need To Start A Garden' Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius
Steven Hyden
03.07.18
3 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting
Caitlin White
03.05.18
5 days ago
8 Comments
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’
Corbin Reiff
02.27.18
2 weeks ago
Nipsey Hussle On Why He’s Finally Taking His ‘Victory Lap’
Aaron Williams
02.15.18
3 weeks ago
Our Shared World, Our Shared Culture
Jane Goodall's Advice To A New Generation Of Women And Leaders
An Upheaval In The Grocery Industry Reveals The Power Of ‘Voting With Dollars’
Dan Seitz
03.05.18
5 days ago
This Toxic Avenger Swims The Dirtiest Waters In America To Fight For Conservation
Allison Sanchez
02.27.18
2 weeks ago
2 Comments
The Five Best Apps For Keeping An Eye On Congress
Dan Seitz
02.26.18
2 weeks ago
We’re Asking Experts To Answer Your Questions About Consent, Gender, And #MeToo
Alia Stearns
02.26.18
2 weeks ago
22 Comments
Basketball Is Life
R.J. Barrett Is Set To Become Basketball's Next Big Thing
A Trip To The Ojeleye Factory: Inside The Delightfully Wacky World Of Weird Celtics Twitter
Sean Highkin
03.05.18
5 days ago
2 Comments
The Dime Podcast Ep. 23: Thunder Problems, Melo’s Role And Steven Adams Zoo Stories
Robby Kalland
03.08.18
2 days ago
NBA Power Rankings Week 20: The Pelicans Are Catching Fire At The Perfect Time
Brad Rowland
03.06.18
4 days ago
Unwritten Rules No Longer Have A Place In The NBA
Justin Jett
03.06.18
4 days ago
9 Comments
WATCH NOW
In Theory | The One True Morty
Watch Next
UPROXX Music | Nipsey Hussle Is Finally Taking His 'Victory Lap'
UPROXX Reports | This Toxic Avenger Swims The Dirtiest Waters In America To Fight For Conservation
ASAP Ferg And Buddy Celebrate All Things ‘Black’ On Their Intense New Single
Aaron Williams
03.09.18
23 hours ago
Casting Kristen Wiig As Cheetah In ‘Wonder Woman 2’ Is A Bold And Great Idea
Mike Ryan
03.09.18
23 hours ago
17 Comments
Steve Kerr Revealed The One Thing He Has To ‘Stay On’ The Warriors About Not Doing
Bill DiFilippo
03.09.18
23 hours ago
2 Comments
UPROXX
Job at Uproxx
Contact
Advertising
About UPROXX
Privacy Policy
Staff
Powered by
WordPress.com VIP