Shaboozey’s 2024 album Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going is a tough act to follow. The project made him a star thanks to the success of the long-running No. 1 single “A Bar Song (Tipsy).” Well, he’s ready to give it a shot: Today (April 20), he announced a new album, The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales, and shared a trailer for it. The project is set to drop on July 31.

There’s no announced tracklist yet, but a press release teases the project will feature “another slate of high-profile collaborations that continue to push the boundaries of country music.” It also notes that new music is coming soon, with “Born To Die” dropping this Friday, April 24.

In a statement, Shaboozey says of the project:

“Where I’ve Been, Isn’t Where I’m Going was a journal entry and an opportunity for the world to get to know more about me as a person. That album changed my life. I never expected people to connect with the album and enjoy it the way they did. But now I want to show the world who I am as an artist and storyteller. The Outlaw Cherie Lee is a project that’s been several years in the making and has gone through many iterations. It’s a western about revenge told continuously through every song, centered on the character Cherie Lee. It explores so many themes, as many timeless westerns have: revenge, redemption, and romance, through the eyes of a protagonist looking to challenge everything she once thought true about her world. I poured all of myself into this and I hope people become as immersed in the world and the journey as I have. This album was a promise to myself and something, no matter what, I had to keep. It pushed my songwriting and storytelling to new heights, and I couldn’t be more proud to say it’s done and almost yours.”

A press release describes some plot specifics: “After watching her sheriff father murdered by the Bootcut Boys, Cherie Lee abandons the badge and hunts the gang down one by one. In the middle of her vengeance, she unexpectedly falls for one of the outlaws. He believes loving her can redeem him; she hopes loving him can quiet her darkness. They’re both wrong. In the final act, Cherie chooses blood over love, killing the man who loves her most and fully becoming what she set out to destroy.”

Watch the album trailer above.

The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales is out 7/31 via American Dogwood. Find more information here.