We’re just a few months into 2022 and pop culture has already delivered some major moments. So many in fact that we had to whip up a special episode of Culture Quick Bites just to break it all down. You know, for the fans.

Host Drew Dorsey signs on for the job this time, recapping the biggest pop culture plot reveals that this year has given us so far. We’re talking highly-anticipated season finales of shows like Euphoria, Pam & Tommy, and The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. (We’ll be devastated to see them go but don’t worry, there are hundreds of other shows streaming your way soon.) We’re remembering the fun of Winter Olympics action complete with the reliably hilarious commentary of Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones. We’re talking about the return of music festival season complete with new shows for the aging millennials who just want to hear My Chemical Romance rock out one more time. And, weirdly enough, we’re also talking about Pancake Day — a national holiday we plan to celebrate by consuming sweet syrups on a bed of delicious carbs … if we can ever figure out the right date.

For all of that, plus an update for gamers on a certain George R.R. Martin collab, check out the video above.