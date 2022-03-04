Hello and welcome to the realization that we’re into the third month of the year and overloaded with pop culture happenings.

Thankfully, we’ve got the latest episode of Culture Quick Bites and host Drew Dorsey to remind us of a couple of recent stories and a few bits that are on the way.

Fans of green food coloring rejoice — St. Patrick’s Day is coming up in the middle of the month to make you worry about whether or not all that dye is actually good for our lakes and rivers. Also, the always amazing Dolly Parton continues to be the most wonderful person to ever touch… well, anything she decides to try doing. Bridgerton season two is coming in hot to Netflix at the end of the month! (Though Regé-Jean Page isn’t there anymore, so not THAT hot!)

All that, Drew’s optimistic horoscope for Pisces season (with a reminder that no matter how positive, we’ll all still have to pay our bills, even if they somehow send them in rip-proof paper), a Gaga-less Oscars, and more in this latest episode of Culture Quick Bites, which you can click and watch above.