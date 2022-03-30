Women’s History Month may be winding down but that’s all the more reason to recognize some major milestones in the world of sports, pop culture, and more. (Made by women, obviously).

On the latest episode of Wom/n Worldwide, host Drew Dorsey is doing just that — celebrating the accomplishments and victories of some of the trailblazing ladies shattering the glass ceiling in their respective fields. Speaking of, Drew wants you to know that the World Cup-winning U.S. Women’s Soccer Team just scored a historic deal in their fight for equal pay. After two years of battling on and off the field, the athletes are finally going to earn the same as their male counterparts, and that can only mean good news for other associations like the Nation Women’s Soccer League and the WNBA who are also making headway in the push for equality.

We’re also psyched about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court. If her nomination is confirmed, she’ll become the first Black woman to hold a seat on the highest court in the country. Dolly Parton also makes our list of incredible women doing incredible things this month — though, to be fair, she’s on that list every month. The singer not only funded Covid-19 vaccine research but she’s also donated millions of books to children in need and she recently announced she’d be paying for her Dollywood employees to go to college. (Excuse us while we look for any job openings.)

For all that and more, check out the latest episode of Wom/n Worldwide above.