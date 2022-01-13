Games Done Quick (GDQ) is one of the biggest video game events of the year. More than 100,000 people tune every day during the week of these marathons so they can watch their favorite video games get beaten via exploitations, glitches, and pure muscle memory. Throughout the event, everyone is donating money to the charity of choice. This year’s first marathon, Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) 2022, is for The Prevent Cancer Foundation.

GDQ is usually a success, frequently breaking the $1 million mark, and AGDQ 2022 has been no different. It only took until Wednesday evening for this year’s marathon to exceed $1 million dollars, and by Thursday morning, it had already raised another $100,000.

#AGDQ2022 has officially raised over $1,000,000 for @preventcancer and it's ONLY Wednesday!?!? Thank you all so much for your generosity, stay tuned for more amazing speedruns this week! Let's keep this momentum going! pic.twitter.com/fGkKiOcGi5 — Games Done Quick (@GamesDoneQuick) January 13, 2022

As the donations continue rolling in and the event’s Sunday deadline approaches, it sure feels like $2 million is well within the realm of possibility for AGDQ 2022. They’ve hit that marker many times before, and if they can continue their current momentum, we have a hard time seeing why they can’t do so again. Anyone interested in watching year’s AGDQ can find them over at Twitch.tv/GamesDoneQuick. There have been some pretty incredible runs already, and with games like Hades, Stardew Valley, and Super Mario 3D Land still on the way, there is still plenty of reason to tune in.