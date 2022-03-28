Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is speeding towards theaters on April 8 and that means a lot of fun crossover events are in the works. We’ve already gotten a look at a special Xbox with some odd controllers, but the blue blur isn’t done yet. Alongside this, he’s also going to be making an appearance in a limited time Candy Crush Saga event.

From March 31 through April 4, players will be able to log on to Candy Crush to help Sonic and Tails in their quest to take back the Master Emerald from Knuckles, Robotnik, and Queen Jelly. Players will assist our favorite speedy duo with Sonic spin dash candies that will reward players with boosts and treats. To make sure this adventure feels authentic, the Candy Crush Saga team has also implemented Sonic-themed sound effects and music for our enjoyment. It just wouldn’t feel like a true Sonic game without those iconic noises and themes after all.

This is a fun partnership between the Sonic IP, the upcoming movie, and fans of Candy Crush. With Sonic being one of the most iconic video game characters ever it always made sense to have him cross over with other games. Now that he’s also the face of two movies it’s only more opportunity for people to see one of their favorite characters on the big screen.

Players who want to enjoy this Sonic-themed adventure can do so by downloading the Candy Crush Saga app on iOS or Android. It’s a limited time event and ends on April 4 so don’t wait until the movie’s out to give it a try!