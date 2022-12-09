Hideo Kojima Announced ‘Death Stranding 2’ At The Game Awards

When a new game from Hideo Kojima drops, everyone pays attention. The legendary video game developer has made a name for himself on not being afraid to get weird with his video games or throw in some political commentary. The Metal Gear Solid franchise made him a beloved figure in gaming and his style is extremely appealing to fans.

Perhaps no games define how Kojima is willing to break the tradition of video games more than Death Stranding. The controversial game from 2019 was not focused on combat or highly intense action, but instead focused on traversing a difficult environment and working with other players to have an easier time getting from point A to point B. The results? Depending on who you ask it’s either great or terrible, and based on the trailer for Death Stranding 2 that Kojima dropped at The Game Awards, it doesn’t look like he’s changed course for the next game.

As weird as the first game is, it is inspiring to see a video game developer who is not afraid to make what he wants to make in a game and doesn’t cave to the expected norms of games. If he wants to make a sequel what some described as a “walking simulator” then he is completely within his right to do it! And who knows, maybe this one changes everything and really blows us away.