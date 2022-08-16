It’s that magical time of the year, the one where the latest Madden game hits consoles. Madden NFL 23, the first game in the series since legendary coach and personality John Madden passed away, is slated to come out a little later this week. But good news, friends: While the game isn’t widely available yet, we still have absolutely bonkers clip of something from the game.

Behold this clip from what appears to be an Ultimate Team game where Carson Wentz overthrows Cooper Kupp. The ball lands right into the outstretched arms of Jimmie Ward, who reels it in and runs about 77 yards into the opposing end zone for a touchdown. The catch is that Ward actually runs, if I had to estimate, 200 yards with plenty of showboating and stopping and starting, while the entire Green Bay Packers team is incapable of even laying a finger on him.

For my money, the best moment comes around the 18-second mark, when Ward is right up against the sideline and there are, like, eight opposing players all around him, but somehow, he manages to escape unscathed. Anyway, if you pick up Madden NFL 23 and manage to do something more ridiculous than this, please post it to the internet so we can have fun writing about it.