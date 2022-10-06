On Thursday, the long-anticipated first trailer for the new animated Super Mario movie was revealed. So how did it fare? Well, feelings on the trailer seem to be mixed so far. Most people agree that the movie itself looks pretty great for an animated movie about a video game, which is itself already animated, and there’s some really fun elements in the first trailer.

What people were talking about the most afterward though was the chosen voices for the cast. The decision to make Chris Pratt as Mario has always been a controversial one since it was first announced and that did not change after the trailer. He didn’t say much, but people had a lot of thoughts.

Everyone's said it already about the Mario Movie teaser, but loved Bowser & all the other voices, except for Mario. Mario's got 2 things going against him tho:

– He already talks the most in the games

– He barely said anything in the trailer Need to hear more to be sold on it. — Proton Jon (@Proton_Jon) October 6, 2022

Mario Movie looking pretty alright. Jack Black as bowser is PERFECT, Chris Pratt kinda just using his normal voice tho lol https://t.co/zfXoQLR7bh — tgtkai (@tgtkai) October 6, 2022

I have mixed feelings about Chris Pratts voice in the new Mario Movie. I thought it was weird Mario sounded too Chris Pratt, but then I realized if Mario sounded like game Mario 24/7 in the movie, it would be off-putting in serious scenes… — hailen (@hail3n_) October 6, 2022

While some felt mixed, and others hated everything about it, there were a few people who heard his voice as something of an homage to an early cartoon version of him back in the late 80s on The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!.

Honestly, Chris Pratt's voice coming out of Mario is a lot less jarring if you think of him as the one from the late 80s/early 90s cartoon. pic.twitter.com/g0kkRG32iv — Tom Fawkes, But It's October (@TomFawkes) October 6, 2022

As far as the voice goes, seems like it hearkens back to the Super Mario Bros. Super Show. — Rebellious Robot (@RBLLIOUSRBOT) October 6, 2022

A few others were reminded of when it was announced that Ryan Reynolds would be playing Pikachu in Detective Pikachu and the outcry of support for Danny Devito instead. Maybe they should have gotten Devito to play Mario.

I have the same opinion for Mario’s voice as I did when Ryan Reynolds was cast for Detective Pikachu: Could be good, could be bad, I just wish it was Danny DeVito.#SuperMarioBrosMovie — Shane (@ShaneMcKinnonYo) October 6, 2022

it is with mario as it was with detective pikachu: if you're gonna get anybody to voice a beloved nintendo character with their normal-ass voice, it should be danny devito — Nathan Grayson @ TwitchCon (@Vahn16) October 6, 2022

If there was one thing everyone could agree on though it’s that Jack Black is already killing it as Bowser and we can’t wait to see more of it.

Ok. Ok. I was already super excited to see Bowser in action with Jack Black doing his voice. To see it come to life just *Ahh* pic.twitter.com/LQuE8EjMto — ✧🎃Ravenna89👻✧ Sketch Comm: Open! (@purpleraven89) October 6, 2022

OMG JACK BLACK IS PERFECT FOR BOWSER I AM FLAILING this looks better then i expected. Still not happy with mario's casting but imma go see it regardless — Cowdred moo 👹🧧🦁👟☯️⚡️🐑🔮🌌 😈 🛸 (@voxsair) October 6, 2022

THAT'S IT! BOWSER/JACK BLACK STOLE THE FREAKIN' SHOW!! I just wanna see more scenes with Bowser to be honest, and I'm also hyped to see the Dry Bones too! https://t.co/D5XIanjfjy — Dusk (Mooncake)🌒 (@Dusknohr) October 6, 2022

If there’s any reason to go see this movie it’s going to be to see Jack Black put on an oscar worthy performance. Interestingly enough he’s done a lot of voice acting in video games before! These things may be related.