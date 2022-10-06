Mario Movie Mario
Everyone Has Thoughts On Chris Pratt’s Mario Voice But They All Love Jack Black As Bowser

by: Twitter

On Thursday, the long-anticipated first trailer for the new animated Super Mario movie was revealed. So how did it fare? Well, feelings on the trailer seem to be mixed so far. Most people agree that the movie itself looks pretty great for an animated movie about a video game, which is itself already animated, and there’s some really fun elements in the first trailer.

What people were talking about the most afterward though was the chosen voices for the cast. The decision to make Chris Pratt as Mario has always been a controversial one since it was first announced and that did not change after the trailer. He didn’t say much, but people had a lot of thoughts.

While some felt mixed, and others hated everything about it, there were a few people who heard his voice as something of an homage to an early cartoon version of him back in the late 80s on The Super Mario Bros. Super Show!.

A few others were reminded of when it was announced that Ryan Reynolds would be playing Pikachu in Detective Pikachu and the outcry of support for Danny Devito instead. Maybe they should have gotten Devito to play Mario.

If there was one thing everyone could agree on though it’s that Jack Black is already killing it as Bowser and we can’t wait to see more of it.

If there’s any reason to go see this movie it’s going to be to see Jack Black put on an oscar worthy performance. Interestingly enough he’s done a lot of voice acting in video games before! These things may be related.

