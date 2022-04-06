Max Payne, the neo-noir third-person shooter from Remedy Entertainment and Rockstar Games is one of the most iconic franchises in all of gaming. One of the first games to really take the bullet time mechanic and do it well, Max Payne was a massive hit in the early 2000s thanks to its fun combat system and dark storytelling. The game did so well that it would go on to have two sequels and even get a movie starring Mark Wahlberg.

After 10 years, it felt like May Payne was a franchise that time was going to move on from until former developers on the game from Remedy Entertainment suddenly announced that a remake for the first two games was in the work. This news went over so well that it crashed their website.

We are pleased to announce that we will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/gx9tuH425j — Remedy Entertainment (@remedygames) April 6, 2022

The press release gave us more info on the upcoming remakes, such as it being a next-gen exclusive, and that while it’s being developed by Remedy Entertainment it will be once again published by Rockstar Games.

Remedy Entertainment, the creators of Max Payne, are pleased to announce that they will remake the iconic Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne video games in a new development agreement with Rockstar Games. The relationship between Remedy and Rockstar Games dates back to the original release of the critically acclaimed Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne games, developed by Remedy and published by Rockstar Games. Both games left an indelible mark in popular culture, lauded for their neo-noir atmosphere, groundbreaking storytelling and “bullet-time” gunplay.

This is really awesome news for fans of action games. A lot of what we enjoy about current third-person shooters can be credited to the innovations of the original Max Payne. Getting a chance to re-experience the franchise on next-gen hardware is an exciting possibility.