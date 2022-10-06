The NBA 2K League is expanding. The esports league where players compete in NBA 2K has seen its number of teams rise over the years, and has even had some international additions with the Shanghai-based Gen G. Tigers and the Mexico City-based DUX Infinitos. Now, the league will continue its overseas expansion with the announcement of NBL OZ Gaming out of Melbourne, Australia.

NBL OZ Gaming showcases the relationship that the NBA 2K League and Australia’s National Basketball League. Both leagues are hoping to gain with audiences by including a growing and vibrant basketball fanbase in Australia. It is the latest bit of news in what has become an exciting week for the NBL, as one of its teams knock off the NBA’s Phoenix Suns in a preseason game.

“We have been intrigued by the esports sector now for some time, largely because there is a significant crossover between gaming fans and basketball fans – more so than any other sport,” NBL Commissioner Jeremy Loeliger said via an official press release. “We always want to partner with the best, and one of the best professional esports leagues in the world is operated by our long-standing friends and partners at the NBA. The global popularity of NBA 2K and the NBA 2K League continue to grow every year, and neither is showing any signs of slowing down. Our hopes and expectations are that NBL Oz Gaming will introduce the NBL to a legion of new fans around the world. But first, we have to turn our attention to building a strong and competitive roster and showing once again that the NBL can take on the best in the world. This time, it just happens to be a slightly different game!”

An expansion draft will be held in November where NBL OZ Gaming will fill out its roster.