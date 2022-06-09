Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge has so far looked like the Ninja Turtles game that fans have been asking for. Back in the days of the Super Nintendo and Arcade machines, there were few better franchises as consistently good as the Ninja Turtles. Unfortunately, as other games improved, the Turtles franchise became more known for mediocrity than quality. The hope is that Shredder’s Revenge will get the Turtles back where they belong.

It turns out we’re gonna get a chance to play this new game sooner than any of us had expected. During Summer Game Fest 2022, it was announced that Shredder’s Revenge will release on June 16 with plenty of exciting new features such as six player multiplayer and Casey Jones as a playable character.

“The childhood dream shared between Dotemu and Tribute Games that ultimately became TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge is almost 30 years in the making, and in just a few days, we’ll invite fans back to the TMNT beat-em-up legacy to kick shell in an all-new game,” said Cyrille Imbert, CEO of Dotemu via an official press release. “This all truly feels surreal.”

June 16 is extremely close and it’s so exciting that the chance to play a new Turtles game is right around the corner.