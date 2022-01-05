Virtual Reality was still new to most gamers when PlayStation first entered the market in 2016. We’d been hearing about the possibility of VR for years, but it always had challenges that made it hard to access, with price and space to use the headset always the biggest difficulty.

Now, in 2022, VR is as much a part of video games as the latest console or hit mobile game. While there is still a difficult barrier to entry, more people getting into VR and improved technology have helped the price become more manageable. This has made it the perfect time for PlayStation to once again enter the VR market, but this time with a new headset. The PlayStation VR2 is Sony’s new VR headset meant to connect with the PlayStation 5, and it includes a controller named the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. Via PlayStation Blog:

PlayStation VR2 takes VR gaming to a whole new level, enabling a greater sense of presence and allowing players to escape into game worlds like never before. With the headset on and controllers in hand, players will feel a heightened range of sensations unlike any other – thanks to the creativity of the game worlds being built by our world class developers, and the latest technology incorporated into the hardware.

Alongside the new headset, PlayStation teased a game set in the same universe as the upcoming Horizon Forbidden West.

Revealing Horizon Call of the Mountain, a new story for PlayStation VR2 from @Guerrilla and @FirespriteGames. First details: https://t.co/p3nAWH5G4E pic.twitter.com/AK53DtY72t — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 5, 2022

With VR continuing to grow, we want to see some games that those of us without headsets are disappointed we’re missing out on, thereby giving us a reason to purchase one.