Snoop Dogg is officially joining FaZe Clan. He will be a member of their board of directors, and also talent. This means that we may get to see Snoop Dogg do some really fun collaborations with other members of FaZe Clan as well as be a part of the rising esports brand. FaZe is one of the most popular names out there and Snoop joining them only makes sense when you consider that he’s always had at least some involvement in the world of video games.

Snoop has his own Twitch channel, has appeared in multiple games over the years, and is someone that is always trying to be on the cutting edge of what’s cool and new.

“It only makes sense to partner with FaZe Clan as both a team member and on the Board of Directors,” Snoop Dogg said in a release. “The youth identifies with their brand and that’s something my son Cordell knew, which is why he brought us together.”

“As I’ve been watching what FaZe Clan has been building in the gaming space, I knew there was a natural connection with what my dad has been doing,” Cordell Broadus said. “When I look at the two brands, I was inspired by the synergy they could create so I brought them together in this partnership. I can’t wait for the world to see what we are about to do.”

This is a partnership that is going to not only allow Snoop Dogg and FaZe Clan to do some really cool things in the world of video games but use their combined platforms to help out their communities. Beyond becoming a talent

member of FaZe Clan, Snoop Dogg will also launch a community outreach program centered around charitable activities that support youth. An example of the two working together actually occurred during Super Bowl weekend when FaZe members played in a co-branded FaZe Clan x NFL flag football game and for each team’s participation, and $25,000 per team was donated to youth sports. FaZe Clan’s donation went to Snoop Dogg’s Youth Football League.