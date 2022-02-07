Sonic the Hedgehog is considered one of the fastest characters in the video game universe. The blue hedgehog is supposedly able to reach the speed of sound and his games have always been built around the high speeds that he’s capable of reaching. If for some reason you were ever put in a situation where you needed to get in or out of somewhere very fast then being as fast as Sonic would be very beneficial.

Maybe that thought process went through this attempted robber’s head when he tried to steal money from a bank in Deland, Florida. The bank, Florida Credit Union, was put in sudden danger on February 3 when a man wearing a Sonic the Hedgehog mask entered with a hammer and demanded money. Their plans went awry and they quickly made a getaway before getting any money. Thankfully, everyone that was inside the bank at the time of the attempted robbery was safe and no damage occurred, via the DeLand Police.

When officers arrived on-scene, contact was made with witnesses who stated that a subject (believed to be a male by their tone of voice) wearing a “sonic the hedgehog mask” entered the bank displaying a hammer and demanding money from the teller. While demanding cash from the teller, the suspect then struck the teller’s window with the hammer as he continued with his demands. After being confronted by a bank employee, the suspect fled the location on foot traveling towards the west side of the building and then north on Woodland Blvd. The suspect was last observed wearing a black hoodie, black pants, carrying a black or grey backpack or duffle bag, and a mask resembling “sonic the hedgehog”.

If the attempted robber was trying to embody the spirit of Sonic then they succeeded because, while blessed with great escapability, one of Sonic’s fatal flaws is his fragility. Clearly, this robber exhibited the same characteristics as he bailed on his plans immediately once confronted.

While we can all find this story silly after the fact, we’re very happy to know that everyone involved in the incident was safe.