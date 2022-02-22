The Uncharted movie finally came out recently and the responses to it have been surprisingly mixed. It was panned by critics, but audiences seem to be having a good time when they end up in the theater. It’s done very well among audience scores and even has a Rotten Tomatoes audience score of 90%.

Possibly due to the positive reception, or maybe just to go see the latest Tom Holland movie, but Uncharted did very well in the box office with plenty of viewers checking out the movie in theaters. It exceeded Sony’s expectations and it appears that one exec in the company is already looking forward to a sequel or two. In a memo celebrating the success of Uncharted, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Chairman and CEO, Tom Rothman, referred to it as a “new hit movie franchise,” via Deadline.

With over $100M in box office worldwide in just one weekend, and a 90% positive audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, Uncharted is a new hit movie franchise for the company. This marks a great victory for every single division of the company, as the film was our first major production entirely shut down by the advent of Covid, yet we persevered to complete a picture the audience loves and marketed and distributed it with strategic verve worldwide, despite the pandemic.

Movie franchises don’t have just one movie, so it seems like we may be on our way to some sequels in the Uncharted universe. With the games themselves having four major titles and one spin-off, Uncharted is slowly growing into a multi-media giant for Sony.