These Are The Games To Buy On Wii U And 3DS Before Their EShops Close

When the Wii U was discontinued, there was no fanfare or memorial for the end of Nintendo’s console. While it certainly has its defenders — I am one of them! — the console underperformed in comparison to all of its competitors. It only lasted five years before Nintendo had already moved on to the Nintendo Switch. The Switch has been the company’s highest-selling console ever so let’s just say that it was a smart move by Nintendo to move on from the Wii U. Eventually, due to age, the very popular 3DS would join the Wii U, but fans had much fonder memories for Nintendo’s final handheld-only console.

As consoles fade away, so do the services associated with them, and on Tuesday, Nintendo made a sudden gut-punching announcement: The Wii U and 3DS eShops were no longer going to allow purchases in March 2023. Players would only be able to re-download previously purchased titles and nothing else.

As of late March 2023, it will no longer be possible to make Nintendo eShop purchases for the Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems. More info: https://t.co/uGoxCcDZ70 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 16, 2022

This is terrible news for anyone that is a fan of many of the digital-only games that were released to both the Wii and 3DS. Hundreds of games are going to no longer be available to players and some of them might not have any alternative at all. There are even a handful of physical games that are either incredibly difficult to find, or have expensive physical copies, and haven’t received a port. Say what you will about the Wii U or the age of the 3DS, but not letting anyone ever have access to that library of games is not good for anyone.

This is why we wanted to point everyone in a direction. While nobody can possibly buy every game that is available on the digital stores, we have a few games that we think most people will be interested in getting before they shut down for good.

Virtual Console, 3DS/Wii U

Let’s get the obvious one out of the way early. The biggest reason this news is terrible is that the Wii U virtual console, and in some ways the 3DS one, was the best source for Nintendo retro games out there. For all the faults of the Wii U, anyone that was a fan of previous Nintendo games could buy them on the console. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but it had an expansive library of options that we haven’t seen anywhere else even come close to matching. It even had Turbo Grafx 16 games! Don’t know what that is? That’s okay, because the Wii U is there to let you experience it.

All of this is an even bigger bummer when we look at how Nintendo has chosen to handle retro games since the launch of the Switch. While it’s very cool that we get unlimited access to NES, SNES, N64, and SEGA Genesis games for a monthly subscription price, the library pales in comparison to that of the Wii U. We can’t even give the excuse of age, because the Switch will turn five in March and the Wii U virtual console options are still far deeper than the Switch ones. Even worse is that Nintendo made it abundantly clear in a now-deleted Q&A answer that it doesn’t feel it’s the responsibility of the company to maintain game preservation.

Never seen this much disdain in a company's response to its own Q&A https://t.co/sA7iGdGgbL pic.twitter.com/LyBrrub20I — AmericanTruckSongs8 (@ethangach) February 16, 2022

If anyone has a retro game that they want to make sure they own before it’s too late, and happen to own a Wii U, we strongly suggest exploring the expansive library of games on its virtual console.

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney – Dual Destinies, 3DS

The fifth mainline game in the Ace Attorney franchise, Dual Destinies took the franchise in a new direction. As an at-the-time 3DS exclusive, Dual Destinies made heavy use of the handheld’s capability of providing higher graphics and more power. It was the first mainline game in the series to feature voice acted cutscenes and it moved away from sprites to 3D animated models. It even made itself a great entry point for newcomers to the series with a fairly self-contained story.