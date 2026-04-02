“This is not casual background consumption. It is lean-back, intentional, television-like viewing behavior happening in digital environments.”

With our reach and Comscore rankings in mind, Bagdasarian offered a deeper analysis of the UPROXX TV audience.

“UPROXX is operating at major national scale,” he said during our presentation at Pier 57, adding that we have, “one of the largest video footprints in the country” as the exclusive provider of YouTube inventory across the official Warner Music Group network of super creators.

Audience Numbers That Outperform Established Competitors

Our story isn’t solely about the size of the UPROXX network; it’s also about the incremental audience we add.

As Bagdasarian says, “That is the power of UPROXX: not just more reach, but more of the audience other media brands are missing.”

“When brands can reach sports and music audiences on YouTube and CTV that they are not fully capturing in a Netflix, ESPN, VEVO, or Paramount buy alone, that creates a more efficient media plan,” says Bagdasarian. “It allows each surface to do a different job.”

Adding UPROXX Adds Massive Incremental Audience

Our audience is intent-driven, emotionally invested, and moment-focused.

Bagdasarian says UPROXX TV “operates like ESPN for music culture,” with music fans echoing the way sports fans show up. But we also capture a younger audience and cross-interest fandom.

That package, according to Bagdasarian, “Can improve audience composition, reduce duplicated exposure, and increase efficiency across the total buy.”