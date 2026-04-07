DV360 + UPROXX Dynamic Media Make It Simple To Stay On Trend

Check out the video above, admire his vocal range, and listen to the message in the song. Or read this recap from his and fellow VP of Brand Partnerships Greg Osborne’s presentation on our Dynamic Media offerings and the ability to buy direct from us and upgrade your existing YouTube investments via DV360 (with those media buys counting toward your Google VIP commitments).

Sure, we had UPROXX Chief Visionary Officer will.i.am and rising pop superstar Nessa Barrett on stage during our NewFront. But UPROXX VP of Brand Partnerships Eddie Peña nearly stole the show with his UPROXXified version of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin.

Music is in our DNA… and our NewFront presentation

Keep your brand aligned with the biggest names in music and what’s happening in culture — in real time.

Most brand and agency reps understand the value of a major music video release. But we also know how hard it is to plan for.

That’s why we built Dynamic Media, which uses first-party data and real-time viewership signals to dynamically align your creative message with the music moments capturing the most attention as they’re happening.

Premiere Pass

Put brands alongside the latest major music video launches, ensuring that when a new release drops and viewership spikes, your brand is already part of that moment.

Daily Drivers

Surround the biggest music videos in the world from iconic artists that fans come back to again and again, creating consistent, high-volume viewing behavior.

Trending On

Across trending on uproxx, trending on genre, and trending on social, we surround the artists, videos, and fan communities seeing the biggest surges in attention in real time throughout the year.

These products act like a cultural radar system for brands.

So what does that actually look like?

Figure skater Alysa Liu debuted a new routine set to PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside” remix at the 2026 Olympic Exhibition Gala, resulting in an 830% spike. Benson Boone saw a 320% spike after his Best New Artist performance at the 2026 Grammys.